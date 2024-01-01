Menu
<p>2016 F-450 Lariat Diesel, 470,325 kms, vehicle used as a pilot vehicle, includes a fresh safety, new batteries, composite service box worth $30,000.  </p>

2016 Ford F-450

470,325 KM

$27,000

+ tax & licensing
2016 Ford F-450

4WD Crew Cab 176" WB 60" CA Lariat

2016 Ford F-450

4WD Crew Cab 176" WB 60" CA Lariat

Wilf's Elie Ford

10 MB-248 North, Elie, MB R0H 0H0

204-353-2481

$27,000

+ taxes & licensing

Used
470,325KM
VIN 1FD0W4HTXGEC36068

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 470,325 KM

2016 F-450 Lariat Diesel, 470,325 kms, vehicle used as a pilot vehicle, includes a fresh safety, new batteries, composite service box worth $30,000.  

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Dual Rear Wheels

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Front Head Air Bag

Tilt Steering Wheel
Rear Bench Seat

Tow Hooks

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Turbocharged

Wilf's Elie Ford

Wilf's Elie Ford

10 MB-248 North, Elie, MB R0H 0H0

204-353-2481

$27,000

+ taxes & licensing

Wilf's Elie Ford

204-353-2481

2016 Ford F-450