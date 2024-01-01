$27,000+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2016 Ford F-450
4WD Crew Cab 176" WB 60" CA Lariat
2016 Ford F-450
4WD Crew Cab 176" WB 60" CA Lariat
Location
Wilf's Elie Ford
10 MB-248 North, Elie, MB R0H 0H0
204-353-2481
$27,000
+ taxes & licensing
Used
470,325KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1FD0W4HTXGEC36068
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black Leather
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 470,325 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
2016 F-450 Lariat Diesel, 470,325 kms, vehicle used as a pilot vehicle, includes a fresh safety, new batteries, composite service box worth $30,000.
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Dual Rear Wheels
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Front Head Air Bag
Interior
Tilt Steering Wheel
Rear Bench Seat
Exterior
Tow Hooks
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Powertrain
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Wilf's Elie Ford
2014 Ford Fusion 4DR SDN SE AWD 129,019 KM $18,295 + tax & lic
2022 Ford Explorer Limited 4WD 51,525 KM $42,995 + tax & lic
2019 Ford EcoSport Titanium 4WD 41,060 KM $22,995 + tax & lic
Email Wilf's Elie Ford
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Wilf's Elie Ford
10 MB-248 North, Elie, MB R0H 0H0
Call Dealer
204-353-XXXX(click to show)
204-353-2481
Alternate Numbers877-360-3673
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$27,000
+ taxes & licensing
Wilf's Elie Ford
204-353-2481
2016 Ford F-450