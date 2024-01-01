2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Menu
<p>2017 Silverado LT double cab with 176,217 kms! Auto 4x4, auto head lights, trailer brake controller, dual zone temperature control, heated front seats and more!<br />Included mud flaps, all weather floor mats, folding tonneau cover, and spray in bed liner!<br />Call us 204-353-2481 or come on down for a test drive!</p>

176,217 KM

Details Description Features

LT

Location

Wilf's Elie Ford

10 MB-248 North, Elie, MB R0H 0H0

204-353-2481

176,217KM
Used
VIN 1GCVKREC3HZ290832

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # T5675
  • Mileage 176,217 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

10 MB-248 North, Elie, MB R0H 0H0

204-353-2481

877-360-3673
