2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LT
Location
176,217KM
Used
VIN 1GCVKREC3HZ290832
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # T5675
- Mileage 176,217 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 Silverado LT double cab with 176,217 kms! Auto 4x4, auto head lights, trailer brake controller, dual zone temperature control, heated front seats and more!
Included mud flaps, all weather floor mats, folding tonneau cover, and spray in bed liner!
Call us 204-353-2481 or come on down for a test drive!
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Convenience
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Additional Features
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
