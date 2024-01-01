Menu
<p>2018 Ram 1500 SLT crew cab, 121,660kms, heated seats, heated steering wheel, includes hard folding tonneau cover, spray in bed liner and mud flaps.  Also includes winters tires and rims! Safetied and ready for a new home, call us or come down for a test drive!</p>

2018 RAM 1500

121,660 KM

$27,995

+ tax & licensing
2018 RAM 1500

4x4 crew cab slt

2018 RAM 1500

4x4 crew cab slt

Wilf's Elie Ford

10 MB-248 North, Elie, MB R0H 0H0

204-353-2481

Logo_NoBadges

$27,995

+ taxes & licensing

121,660KM
Used
VIN 1C6RR7LT9JS140301

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 121,660 KM

2018 Ram 1500 SLT crew cab, 121,660kms, heated seats, heated steering wheel, includes hard folding tonneau cover, spray in bed liner and mud flaps.  Also includes winters tires and rims! Safetied and ready for a new home, call us or come down for a test drive!

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Rear Bench Seat

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Sliding Rear Window
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Seating

Cloth Seats

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Bed Liner
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Wilf's Elie Ford

Wilf's Elie Ford

10 MB-248 North, Elie, MB R0H 0H0

204-353-2481

877-360-3673
$27,995

+ taxes & licensing

Wilf's Elie Ford

204-353-2481

2018 RAM 1500