$27,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2018 RAM 1500
4x4 crew cab slt
2018 RAM 1500
4x4 crew cab slt
Location
Wilf's Elie Ford
10 MB-248 North, Elie, MB R0H 0H0
204-353-2481
$27,995
+ taxes & licensing
121,660KM
Used
VIN 1C6RR7LT9JS140301
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 121,660 KM
Vehicle Description
2018 Ram 1500 SLT crew cab, 121,660kms, heated seats, heated steering wheel, includes hard folding tonneau cover, spray in bed liner and mud flaps. Also includes winters tires and rims! Safetied and ready for a new home, call us or come down for a test drive!
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Rear Bench Seat
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Sliding Rear Window
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Seating
Cloth Seats
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Additional Features
Bed Liner
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
