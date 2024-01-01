Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>2019 F-150 Lariat, 5.0L V8, 5.5 box, B & O sound system, voice activated navigation, 360 camera, adaptive cruise, technology package, trailer brake controller and more! Includes spray in bed liner and heavy duty mud flaps! Call us or come down for more information!</p>

2019 Ford F-150

93,690 KM

Details Description Features

$41,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Ford F-150

LARIAT 4WD SUPERCREW 5.5' BOX

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Ford F-150

LARIAT 4WD SUPERCREW 5.5' BOX

Location

Wilf's Elie Ford

10 MB-248 North, Elie, MB R0H 0H0

204-353-2481

  1. 1713364244
  2. 1713364245
  3. 1713364245
  4. 1713364244
  5. 1713364245
  6. 1713364244
  7. 1713364244
  8. 1713364244
  9. 1713364244
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

$41,500

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
93,690KM
Used
VIN 1FTEW1E55KKC80682

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ingot Silver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black Leather Trimmed
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 93,690 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 F-150 Lariat, 5.0L V8, 5.5' box, B & O sound system, voice activated navigation, 360 camera, adaptive cruise, technology package, trailer brake controller and more! Includes spray in bed liner and heavy duty mud flaps! Call us or come down for more information!

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Apple CarPlay

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Wilf's Elie Ford

Used 2010 TRIPLE E Topaz FS29RK XL 29' Triple E Topaz FS29Rk XL for sale in Elie, MB
2010 TRIPLE E Topaz FS29RK XL 29' Triple E Topaz FS29Rk XL 0 $21,500 + tax & lic
Used 2023 H&H Trailers Utility 76
2023 H&H Trailers Utility 76" x 12' H & H Trailer 0 $4,500 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Ford Edge 4dr Limited AWD for sale in Elie, MB
2013 Ford Edge 4dr Limited AWD 170,000 KM $15,500 + tax & lic

Email Wilf's Elie Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Wilf's Elie Ford

Wilf's Elie Ford

10 MB-248 North, Elie, MB R0H 0H0

Call Dealer

204-353-XXXX

(click to show)

204-353-2481

Alternate Numbers
877-360-3673
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$41,500

+ taxes & licensing

Wilf's Elie Ford

204-353-2481

Contact Seller
2019 Ford F-150