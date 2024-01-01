$41,500+ tax & licensing
2019 Ford F-150
LARIAT 4WD SUPERCREW 5.5' BOX
2019 Ford F-150
LARIAT 4WD SUPERCREW 5.5' BOX
Wilf's Elie Ford
10 MB-248 North, Elie, MB R0H 0H0
204-353-2481
$41,500
+ taxes & licensing
93,690KM
Used
VIN 1FTEW1E55KKC80682
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Ingot Silver Metallic
- Interior Colour Black Leather Trimmed
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 93,690 KM
Vehicle Description
2019 F-150 Lariat, 5.0L V8, 5.5' box, B & O sound system, voice activated navigation, 360 camera, adaptive cruise, technology package, trailer brake controller and more! Includes spray in bed liner and heavy duty mud flaps! Call us or come down for more information!
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Apple CarPlay
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control
Additional Features
Conventional Spare Tire
Wilf's Elie Ford
10 MB-248 North, Elie, MB R0H 0H0
204-353-XXXX(click to show)
204-353-2481
Alternate Numbers877-360-3673
