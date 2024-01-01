Menu
<p>2020 Ford Ranger 4X4, 2.3L Ecoboost Engine, only 49,380 kms, heated cloth seats, sliding rear window, adaptive cruise control, FX4, navigation, black appearance package, 18 black painted aluminum wheels, spray in bed liner, trailer tow package and more!</p>

49,380 KM

Details Description Features

XLT 4WD SUPERCREW 5' BOX

XLT 4WD SUPERCREW 5' BOX

Location

Wilf's Elie Ford

10 MB-248 North, Elie, MB R0H 0H0

204-353-2481

Logo_NoBadges

49,380KM
Used
VIN 1FTER4FH1LLA04898

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour ICONIC SILVER
  • Interior Colour BLACK PREMIUM CLOTH
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 49,380 KM

Vehicle Description

2020 Ford Ranger 4X4, 2.3L Ecoboost Engine, only 49,380 kms, heated cloth seats, sliding rear window, adaptive cruise control, FX4, navigation, black appearance package, 18" black painted aluminum wheels, spray in bed liner, trailer tow package and more!

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Apple CarPlay

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto

Seating

Heated Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Wilf's Elie Ford

