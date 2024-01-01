$39,500+ tax & licensing
2020 Ford Ranger
XLT 4WD SUPERCREW 5' BOX
2020 Ford Ranger
XLT 4WD SUPERCREW 5' BOX
Location
Wilf's Elie Ford
10 MB-248 North, Elie, MB R0H 0H0
204-353-2481
$39,500
+ taxes & licensing
49,380KM
Used
VIN 1FTER4FH1LLA04898
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour ICONIC SILVER
- Interior Colour BLACK PREMIUM CLOTH
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 49,380 KM
Vehicle Description
2020 Ford Ranger 4X4, 2.3L Ecoboost Engine, only 49,380 kms, heated cloth seats, sliding rear window, adaptive cruise control, FX4, navigation, black appearance package, 18" black painted aluminum wheels, spray in bed liner, trailer tow package and more!
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist
Exterior
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Apple CarPlay
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Seating
Heated Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Comfort
Climate Control
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control
Security
Automatic High Beams
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert
2020 Ford Ranger