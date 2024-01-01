Menu
<p>2020 Wranger Sport S 4x4, 47,101 kms! Push button start, command start, cruise control, full size spare tire, 7 inch full colour driver information display, LED headlights and fog lights, universal garage door opener, heated front seats, heated steering wheel, 8 speed auto transmission, 3 piece modular hard top.  Call us or come on down to take a look!</p>

2020 Jeep Wrangler

47,101 KM

Details

$37,500

+ tax & licensing
2020 Jeep Wrangler

Sport S 4x4

2020 Jeep Wrangler

Sport S 4x4

Location

Wilf's Elie Ford

10 MB-248 North, Elie, MB R0H 0H0

204-353-2481

Logo_AccidentFree

$37,500

+ taxes & licensing

47,101KM
Used
VIN 1C4GJXAG3LW233467

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 47,101 KM

Vehicle Description

2020 Wranger Sport 'S' 4x4, 47,101 kms! Push button start, command start, cruise control, full size spare tire, 7 inch full colour driver information display, LED headlights and fog lights, universal garage door opener, heated front seats, heated steering wheel, 8 speed auto transmission, 3 piece modular hard top.  Call us or come on down to take a look!

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Apple CarPlay

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Wilf's Elie Ford

Wilf's Elie Ford

10 MB-248 North, Elie, MB R0H 0H0

204-353-XXXX

204-353-2481

877-360-3673
$37,500

+ taxes & licensing

Wilf's Elie Ford

204-353-2481

2020 Jeep Wrangler