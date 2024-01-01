$37,500+ tax & licensing
2020 Jeep Wrangler
Sport S 4x4
Location
Wilf's Elie Ford
10 MB-248 North, Elie, MB R0H 0H0
204-353-2481
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 47,101 KM
Vehicle Description
2020 Wranger Sport 'S' 4x4, 47,101 kms! Push button start, command start, cruise control, full size spare tire, 7 inch full colour driver information display, LED headlights and fog lights, universal garage door opener, heated front seats, heated steering wheel, 8 speed auto transmission, 3 piece modular hard top. Call us or come on down to take a look!
