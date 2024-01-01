Menu
<p>2022 Ford Edge Titanium AWD, ONLY 27,120 kms! Panoramic Roof, connected built in navigation, heated steering wheel, hands free foot activated  power lift gate, rain sensing wipers, universal garage door opener, sync 4, wireless charging pad and more.  Call us to schedule a test drive today!</p><p class=MsoNormal><span style=font-family: Segoe UI, sans-serif; background-color: #efefef;>Don’t forget to check out the window sticker! Click on the download </span><strong style=font-family: Segoe UI, sans-serif;>window sheet button</strong><span style=font-family: Segoe UI, sans-serif; background-color: #efefef;>!</span></p>

27,120 KM

Location

Wilf's Elie Ford

10 MB-248 North, Elie, MB R0H 0H0

204-353-2481

27,120KM
Used
VIN 2FMPK4K98NBB01591

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Carbonized Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 4Y071A
  • Mileage 27,120 KM

Vehicle Description

2022 Ford Edge Titanium AWD, ONLY 27,120 kms! Panoramic Roof, connected built in navigation, heated steering wheel, hands free foot activated  power lift gate, rain sensing wipers, universal garage door opener, sync 4, wireless charging pad and more.  Call us to schedule a test drive today!

Don’t forget to check out the window sticker! Click on the download window sheet button!

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Apple CarPlay
Wireless Charger

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Balance of Factory Warranty

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate

10 MB-248 North, Elie, MB R0H 0H0

204-353-2481

