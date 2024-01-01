$38,295+ tax & licensing
Location
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Carbonized Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 4Y071A
- Mileage 27,120 KM
Vehicle Description
2022 Ford Edge Titanium AWD, ONLY 27,120 kms! Panoramic Roof, connected built in navigation, heated steering wheel, hands free foot activated power lift gate, rain sensing wipers, universal garage door opener, sync 4, wireless charging pad and more. Call us to schedule a test drive today!
Don’t forget to check out the window sticker! Click on the download window sheet button!
Vehicle Features
