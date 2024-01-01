Menu
<p><strong>6.5 box</strong>, <strong>F-150 Lariat 502A</strong>, truck comes with the powertrain warranty until 100,000kms or Feb 7, 2027, includes heavy duty mud flaps and spray in bed liner. <strong>61,600 kms, 5.0L V8</strong>,  heated and cooled front seats, heated rear seats, leather bucket seats with console, connected built in navigation, trailer tow package, ford co-pilot 360 assist 2.0, power tailgate, lariat sport package, 18 gloss black wheel.</p><p class=MsoNormal><span style=font-family: Segoe UI, sans-serif; background-color: #efefef;>Don’t forget to check out the window sticker! Click on the download </span><strong style=font-family: Segoe UI, sans-serif;>window sheet button</strong><span style=font-family: Segoe UI, sans-serif; background-color: #efefef;>!</span></p>

2022 Ford F-150

61,600 KM

$55,000

+ tax & licensing
2022 Ford F-150

LARIAT 4WD SUPERCREW 6.5' BOX

2022 Ford F-150

LARIAT 4WD SUPERCREW 6.5' BOX

Wilf's Elie Ford

10 MB-248 North, Elie, MB R0H 0H0

204-353-2481

$55,000

+ taxes & licensing

61,600KM
Used
VIN 1FTFW1E5XNFA35801

  • Exterior Colour Carbonized Grey
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 61,600 KM

6.5' box, F-150 Lariat 502A, truck comes with the powertrain warranty until 100,000kms or Feb 7, 2027, includes heavy duty mud flaps and spray in bed liner. 61,600 kms, 5.0L V8,  heated and cooled front seats, heated rear seats, leather bucket seats with console, connected built in navigation, trailer tow package, ford co-pilot 360 assist 2.0, power tailgate, lariat sport package, 18" gloss black wheel.

Don’t forget to check out the window sticker! Click on the download window sheet button!

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Apple CarPlay
Wireless Charger

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats

Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto

Balance of Factory Warranty

Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Wilf's Elie Ford

Wilf's Elie Ford

10 MB-248 North, Elie, MB R0H 0H0

$55,000

+ taxes & licensing

Wilf's Elie Ford

204-353-2481

2022 Ford F-150