4.6,auto,air,tilt,cruise,pw.pl. radio. Work ready cargo van equipped with divider. Clean, safetied unit showing 197,000kms. Financing avail. O.A.C., powertrain warranty avail. $13,500. Taxes extra. Motorland Enterprises. (204)895-7442 or text Cam @ (204) 290-1908 for an appt. to view. Dealer permit #9964.

2011 Ford Econoline

197,000 KM

Details

$13,500

+ tax & licensing
2011 Ford Econoline

E-250

12302453

2011 Ford Econoline

E-250

Location

Motorland Enterprises

5225 Portage Ave., Headingley, MB R4H 1E1

204-895-7442

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,500

+ taxes & licensing

Used
197,000KM
Fair Condition
VIN 1FTNE2EW5BDA05254

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey - Light
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Mileage 197,000 KM

Vehicle Description

4.6,auto,air,tilt,cruise,pw.pl. radio. Work ready cargo van equipped with divider. Clean, safetied unit showing 197,000kms. Financing avail. O.A.C., powertrain warranty avail. $13,500. Taxes extra. Motorland Enterprises. (204)895-7442 or text Cam @ (204) 290-1908 for an appt. to view. Dealer permit #9964. ...

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats

Convenience

Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Covers

Motorland Enterprises

Motorland Enterprises

5225 Portage Ave., Headingley, MB R4H 1E1

204-895-XXXX

204-895-7442

$13,500

+ taxes & licensing

Motorland Enterprises

204-895-7442

2011 Ford Econoline