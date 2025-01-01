$13,500+ tax & licensing
2011 Ford Econoline
E-250
2011 Ford Econoline
E-250
Location
Motorland Enterprises
5225 Portage Ave., Headingley, MB R4H 1E1
204-895-7442
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$13,500
+ taxes & licensing
Used
197,000KM
Fair Condition
VIN 1FTNE2EW5BDA05254
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey - Light
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Mileage 197,000 KM
Vehicle Description
4.6,auto,air,tilt,cruise,pw.pl. radio. Work ready cargo van equipped with divider. Clean, safetied unit showing 197,000kms. Financing avail. O.A.C., powertrain warranty avail. $13,500. Taxes extra. Motorland Enterprises. (204)895-7442 or text Cam @ (204) 290-1908 for an appt. to view. Dealer permit #9964. ...
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Interior
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Convenience
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
2011 Ford Econoline