2011 RAM 3500

295,200 KM

$26,500

$26,500

Motorland Enterprises

204-895-7442

SLT

SLT

Motorland Enterprises

5225 Portage Ave., Headingley, MB R4H 1E1

204-895-7442

$26,500

295,200KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10049064
  • Stock #: 608514
  • VIN: 3D6WF4CL3BG608514

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 295,200 KM

Vehicle Description

Work ready dump truck just in time for landscaping season! Well equipped SLT model with air, tilt, cruise,pw.pl. CD plus driver power seat. Box has low sides for easy loading, locking rear gate with in cab raise/lower remote control. 6.7 Cummins diesel with rear duals and new front tires. Former provincial fleet maintained truck, safetied with 295,200kms.  Runs and drives well. Financing avail .O.A.C. $26,500. Taxes extra. Motorland Enterprises. (204)895-7442 or text Cam @ (204)290-1908 for an appt. to view. Dealer permit #9964.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Turbocharged

Motorland Enterprises

Motorland Enterprises

5225 Portage Ave., Headingley, MB R4H 1E1

204-895-7442

