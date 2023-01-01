$26,500+ tax & licensing
2011 RAM 3500
SLT
Location
Motorland Enterprises
5225 Portage Ave., Headingley, MB R4H 1E1
204-895-7442
$26,500
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10049064
- Stock #: 608514
- VIN: 3D6WF4CL3BG608514
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 295,200 KM
Vehicle Description
Work ready dump truck just in time for landscaping season! Well equipped SLT model with air, tilt, cruise,pw.pl. CD plus driver power seat. Box has low sides for easy loading, locking rear gate with in cab raise/lower remote control. 6.7 Cummins diesel with rear duals and new front tires. Former provincial fleet maintained truck, safetied with 295,200kms. Runs and drives well. Financing avail .O.A.C. $26,500. Taxes extra. Motorland Enterprises. (204)895-7442 or text Cam @ (204)290-1908 for an appt. to view. Dealer permit #9964.
