Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>4.6,auto,air,tilt,cruise,pw.pl. radio.  Work ready cargo van equipped with divider and ladder rack. Clean, safetied unit showing 168,000kms. Financing avail. O.A.C., powertrain warranty avail. $17,500. Taxes extra. Motorland Enterprises. (204)895-7442 or text Cam @ (204) 290-1908 for an appt. to view. Dealer permit #9964.</p>

2014 Ford Econoline

168,000 KM

Details Description Features

$17,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 Ford Econoline

Watch This Vehicle
12161046

2014 Ford Econoline

Location

Motorland Enterprises

5225 Portage Ave., Headingley, MB R4H 1E1

204-895-7442

  1. 1738776524
  2. 1738776533
  3. 1738776540
  4. 1738776546
  5. 1738776553
  6. 1738776560
  7. 1738776565
  8. 1738776572
  9. 1738776582
  10. 1738776589
  11. 1738776595
Contact Seller

$17,500

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
168,000KM
Good Condition
VIN 1FTNE2EW9EDA83802

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 168,000 KM

Vehicle Description

4.6,auto,air,tilt,cruise,pw.pl. radio.  Work ready cargo van equipped with divider and ladder rack. Clean, safetied unit showing 168,000kms. Financing avail. O.A.C., powertrain warranty avail. $17,500. Taxes extra. Motorland Enterprises. (204)895-7442 or text Cam @ (204) 290-1908 for an appt. to view. Dealer permit #9964.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks

Warranty

Warranty Available

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Motorland Enterprises

Used 2014 Ford Econoline for sale in Headingley, MB
2014 Ford Econoline 168,000 KM $17,500 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Ford F-350 XLT for sale in Headingley, MB
2017 Ford F-350 XLT 206,000 KM $24,500 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT for sale in Headingley, MB
2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT 204,400 KM $13,750 + tax & lic

Email Motorland Enterprises

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Motorland Enterprises

Motorland Enterprises

5225 Portage Ave., Headingley, MB R4H 1E1

Call Dealer

204-895-XXXX

(click to show)

204-895-7442

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$17,500

+ taxes & licensing

Motorland Enterprises

204-895-7442

Contact Seller
2014 Ford Econoline