$23,500+ tax & licensing
2015 Chevrolet Express 3500
CUBE
Location
Motorland Enterprises
5225 Portage Ave., Headingley, MB R4H 1E1
204-895-7442
Used
187,700KM
Fair Condition
VIN 1GBOG2CF2F1100471
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey - Light
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 187,700 KM
Vehicle Description
4.8 liter,auto,air,cruise,am/fm radio. work ready,cutaway van with fiberglass shell.stand up head room. clean and safetied with 187,700 kms great unit to add to your bussiness needs. Financing avail. O.A.C. Powertrain Warranty Avail. Only $23,500. Taxes Extra. Motorland Enterprises. (204)895-7442 or Text Cam @ (204)290-1908 for an appt. to view. Dealer permit #9964
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Traction Control
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
