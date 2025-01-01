Menu
Account
Sign In
<p class=MsoNormal><span style=font-size: 9.0pt; line-height: 115%; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #64748b;>4.8 liter,auto,air,cruise,am/fm radio. work ready,cutaway van with fiberglass shell.stand up head room. clean and safetied with 187,700 kms great unit to add to your bussiness needs. Financing avail. O.A.C. Powertrain Warranty Avail. Only $23,500. Taxes Extra. Motorland Enterprises. (204)895-7442 or Text Cam @ (204)290-1908 for an appt. to view. Dealer permit #9964</span></p>

2015 Chevrolet Express 3500

187,700 KM

Details Description Features

$23,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Chevrolet Express 3500

CUBE

Watch This Vehicle
12542327

2015 Chevrolet Express 3500

CUBE

Location

Motorland Enterprises

5225 Portage Ave., Headingley, MB R4H 1E1

204-895-7442

  1. 1747757240
  2. 1747757240
  3. 1747757239
  4. 1747757239
  5. 1747757239
  6. 1747757240
  7. 1747757239
  8. 1747757240
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,500

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
187,700KM
Fair Condition
VIN 1GBOG2CF2F1100471

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey - Light
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 187,700 KM

Vehicle Description

4.8 liter,auto,air,cruise,am/fm radio. work ready,cutaway van with fiberglass shell.stand up head room. clean and safetied with 187,700 kms great unit to add to your bussiness needs. Financing avail. O.A.C. Powertrain Warranty Avail. Only $23,500. Taxes Extra. Motorland Enterprises. (204)895-7442 or Text Cam @ (204)290-1908 for an appt. to view. Dealer permit #9964

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Traction Control

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Motorland Enterprises

Used 2015 Chevrolet Express 3500 CUBE for sale in Headingley, MB
2015 Chevrolet Express 3500 CUBE 187,700 KM $23,500 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Ford Transit Cargo Van for sale in Headingley, MB
2016 Ford Transit Cargo Van 268,400 KM $18,000 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Chevrolet Express Cargo Van for sale in Headingley, MB
2016 Chevrolet Express Cargo Van 211,800 KM $19,500 + tax & lic

Email Motorland Enterprises

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Motorland Enterprises

Motorland Enterprises

5225 Portage Ave., Headingley, MB R4H 1E1

Call Dealer

204-895-XXXX

(click to show)

204-895-7442

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$23,500

+ taxes & licensing

Motorland Enterprises

204-895-7442

2015 Chevrolet Express 3500