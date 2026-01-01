$13,000+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2016 Chevrolet Express Cargo Van
RWD 2500 135"
2016 Chevrolet Express Cargo Van
RWD 2500 135"
Location
Motorland Enterprises
5225 Portage Ave., Headingley, MB R4H 1E1
204-895-7442
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$13,000
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
303,500KM
Fair Condition
VIN 1GCWGAFF1G1143440
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 303,500 KM
Vehicle Description
V8 , auto, air, pw, pl, am/fm radio. Work ready cargo van, safety unit showing 303,500 kms. Financing avail. O.A.C., powertrain warranty avail. $13,000. Taxes extra. Motorland Enterprises. (204)895-7442 or text Cam @ (204) 290-1908 for an appt. to view. Dealer permit #9964 ...
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Front Head Air Bag
Interior
Security System
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Exterior
Steel Wheels
Convenience
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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Motorland Enterprises
5225 Portage Ave., Headingley, MB R4H 1E1
Call Dealer
204-895-XXXX(click to show)
$13,000
+ taxes & licensing>
Motorland Enterprises
204-895-7442
2016 Chevrolet Express Cargo Van