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<p class=MsoNormal><span class=js-trim-text><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: black; mso-themecolor: text1; border: solid #E5E7EB 1.0pt; mso-border-alt: solid #E5E7EB .25pt; padding: 0cm;>V8 , auto, air, pw, pl, am/fm <span style=mso-spacerun: yes;> </span>radio. Work ready cargo van, safety unit showing 303,500 kms. Financing avail. O.A.C., powertrain warranty avail. $13,000. Taxes extra. Motorland Enterprises. (204)895-7442 or text Cam @ (204) 290-1908 for an appt. to view. Dealer permit #9964</span></span><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: black; mso-themecolor: text1;> ...</span></p>

2016 Chevrolet Express Cargo Van

303,500 KM

Details Description Features

$13,000

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Chevrolet Express Cargo Van

RWD 2500 135"

Watch This Vehicle
14177599

2016 Chevrolet Express Cargo Van

RWD 2500 135"

Location

Motorland Enterprises

5225 Portage Ave., Headingley, MB R4H 1E1

204-895-7442

  1. 1780002269035
  2. 1780002269517
  3. 1780002269983
  4. 1780002270435
  5. 1780002270883
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,000

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
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Used
303,500KM
Fair Condition
VIN 1GCWGAFF1G1143440

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 303,500 KM

Vehicle Description

V8 , auto, air, pw, pl, am/fm  radio. Work ready cargo van, safety unit showing 303,500 kms. Financing avail. O.A.C., powertrain warranty avail. $13,000. Taxes extra. Motorland Enterprises. (204)895-7442 or text Cam @ (204) 290-1908 for an appt. to view. Dealer permit #9964 ...

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Front Head Air Bag

Interior

Security System
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer

Exterior

Steel Wheels

Convenience

Power Outlet

Additional Features

Transmission Overdrive Switch

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Motorland Enterprises

Motorland Enterprises

5225 Portage Ave., Headingley, MB R4H 1E1

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204-895-XXXX

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204-895-7442

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$13,000

+ taxes & licensing>

Motorland Enterprises

204-895-7442

2016 Chevrolet Express Cargo Van