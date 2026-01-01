2017 Chevrolet Express Cargo Van

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<p class=MsoNormal><strong><em><span style=font-size: 10.0pt; line-height: 115%; color: black; mso-themecolor: text1;>**FOR YOUR COMMERCIAL VEHICLE NEEDS**</span></em></strong></p><p class=MsoNormal><span class=js-trim-text><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: black; border: solid #E5E7EB 1.0pt; padding: 0cm;>V8 automatic, extended cargo, with air conditioning, power windows, power locks, and AM/FM radio. </span></span><span class=js-trim-text><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: black; mso-themecolor: text1; border: solid #E5E7EB 1.0pt; mso-border-alt: solid #E5E7EB .25pt; padding: 0cm;>Work</span></span><span class=js-trim-text><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: black; border: solid #E5E7EB 1.0pt; padding: 0cm;>-</span></span><span class=js-trim-text><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: black; mso-themecolor: text1; border: solid #E5E7EB 1.0pt; mso-border-alt: solid #E5E7EB .25pt; padding: 0cm;>ready cargo van equipped with </span></span><span class=js-trim-text><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: black; border: solid #E5E7EB 1.0pt; padding: 0cm;>a </span></span><span class=js-trim-text><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: black; mso-themecolor: text1; border: solid #E5E7EB 1.0pt; mso-border-alt: solid #E5E7EB .25pt; padding: 0cm;>divider</span></span><span class=js-trim-text><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: black; border: solid #E5E7EB 1.0pt; padding: 0cm;>, </span></span><span class=js-trim-text><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: black; mso-themecolor: text1; border: solid #E5E7EB 1.0pt; mso-border-alt: solid #E5E7EB .25pt; padding: 0cm;>ladder rack</span></span><span class=js-trim-text><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: black; border: solid #E5E7EB 1.0pt; padding: 0cm;>, and cargo</span></span><span class=js-trim-text><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: black; mso-themecolor: text1; border: solid #E5E7EB 1.0pt; mso-border-alt: solid #E5E7EB .25pt; padding: 0cm;> shelving</span></span><span class=js-trim-text><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: black; border: solid #E5E7EB 1.0pt; padding: 0cm;>.</span></span><span class=js-trim-text><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: black; mso-themecolor: text1; border: solid #E5E7EB 1.0pt; mso-border-alt: solid #E5E7EB .25pt; padding: 0cm;> Clean, safety</span></span><span class=js-trim-text><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: black; border: solid #E5E7EB 1.0pt; padding: 0cm;>-certified</span></span><span class=js-trim-text><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: black; mso-themecolor: text1; border: solid #E5E7EB 1.0pt; mso-border-alt: solid #E5E7EB .25pt; padding: 0cm;> unit showing only <strong>135,000 </strong></span></span><strong><span class=js-trim-text><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: black; border: solid #E5E7EB 1.0pt; padding: 0cm;>km</span></span></strong><span class=js-trim-text><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: black; mso-themecolor: text1; border: solid #E5E7EB 1.0pt; mso-border-alt: solid #E5E7EB .25pt; padding: 0cm;>. Financing </span></span><span class=js-trim-text><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: black; border: solid #E5E7EB 1.0pt; padding: 0cm;>available O.A.C. Powertrain warranty available. Price: $24,500 plus taxes. Contact</span></span><span class=js-trim-text><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: black; mso-themecolor: text1; border: solid #E5E7EB 1.0pt; mso-border-alt: solid #E5E7EB .25pt; padding: 0cm;> Motorland Enterprises</span></span><span class=js-trim-text><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: black; border: solid #E5E7EB 1.0pt; padding: 0cm;> at</span></span><span class=js-trim-text><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: black; mso-themecolor: text1; border: solid #E5E7EB 1.0pt; mso-border-alt: solid #E5E7EB .25pt; padding: 0cm;> (204)</span></span><span class=js-trim-text><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: black; border: solid #E5E7EB 1.0pt; padding: 0cm;> </span></span><span class=js-trim-text><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: black; mso-themecolor: text1; border: solid #E5E7EB 1.0pt; mso-border-alt: solid #E5E7EB .25pt; padding: 0cm;>895-7442 or text Cam </span></span><span class=js-trim-text><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: black; border: solid #E5E7EB 1.0pt; padding: 0cm;>at</span></span><span class=js-trim-text><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: black; mso-themecolor: text1; border: solid #E5E7EB 1.0pt; mso-border-alt: solid #E5E7EB .25pt; padding: 0cm;> (204) 290-1908 </span></span><span class=js-trim-text><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: black; border: solid #E5E7EB 1.0pt; padding: 0cm;>to book</span></span><span class=js-trim-text><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: black; mso-themecolor: text1; border: solid #E5E7EB 1.0pt; mso-border-alt: solid #E5E7EB .25pt; padding: 0cm;> an </span></span><span class=js-trim-text><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: black; border: solid #E5E7EB 1.0pt; padding: 0cm;>appointment</span></span><span class=js-trim-text><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: black; mso-themecolor: text1; border: solid #E5E7EB 1.0pt; mso-border-alt: solid #E5E7EB .25pt; padding: 0cm;> to view. Dealer </span></span><span class=js-trim-text><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: black; border: solid #E5E7EB 1.0pt; padding: 0cm;>Permit</span></span><span class=js-trim-text><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: black; mso-themecolor: text1; border: solid #E5E7EB 1.0pt; mso-border-alt: solid #E5E7EB .25pt; padding: 0cm;> #9964</span></span><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: black; mso-themecolor: text1;> ...</span></p>

2017 Chevrolet Express Cargo Van

135,000 KM

Details Description Features

$24,500

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Chevrolet Express Cargo Van

Watch This Vehicle
14510569.825676846?w=640&h=480&q=75&oid=29613

2017 Chevrolet Express Cargo Van

Location

Motorland Enterprises

5225 Portage Ave., Headingley, MB R4H 1E1

204-895-7442

  1. 1785244686735
  2. 1785244687206
  3. 1785244687626
  4. 1785244688336
  5. 1785244688788
  6. 1785244689242
  7. 1785244689701
  8. 1785244690159
  9. 1785244690603
  10. 1785244691072
  11. 1785244691525
  12. 1785244691950
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,500

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments
Used
135,000KM
Fair Condition
VIN 1GCZGHFF1H1187784

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 135,000 KM

Vehicle Description

**FOR YOUR COMMERCIAL VEHICLE NEEDS**

V8 automatic, extended cargo, with air conditioning, power windows, power locks, and AM/FM radio. Work-ready cargo van equipped with a divider, ladder rack, and cargo shelving. Clean, safety-certified unit showing only 135,000 km. Financing available O.A.C. Powertrain warranty available. Price: $24,500 plus taxes. Contact Motorland Enterprises at (204) 895-7442 or text Cam at (204) 290-1908 to book an appointment to view. Dealer Permit #9964 ...

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Front Head Air Bag

Interior

Security System
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer

Power Options

Power Windows

Exterior

Steel Wheels

Convenience

Power Outlet

Additional Features

Transmission Overdrive Switch

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Motorland Enterprises

Motorland Enterprises

5225 Portage Ave., Headingley, MB R4H 1E1

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204-895-XXXX

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204-895-7442

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$24,500

+ taxes & licensing>

Motorland Enterprises

204-895-7442

2017 Chevrolet Express Cargo Van