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<p class=MsoNormal><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: black; mso-themecolor: text1;>6 cyl ,auto ,air , tilt ,pw ,pl, am/fm media center radio. work ready, cargo equipped with divider and loads of shelving. clean and safetied with 189,700 kms great unit to add to your business needs. Financing avail. O.A.C. Powertrain Warranty Avail. Only $22,500. Taxes Extra. Motorland Enterprises. (204)895-7442 or Text Cam @ (204)290-1908 for an appt. to view. Dealer permit #9964</span></p>

2017 Ford Transit Cargo Van

189,700 KM

Details Description Features

$22,500

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Ford Transit Cargo Van

T-150 148" Low Rf 8600 GVWR Sliding RH Dr

Watch This Vehicle
13977597

2017 Ford Transit Cargo Van

T-150 148" Low Rf 8600 GVWR Sliding RH Dr

Location

Motorland Enterprises

5225 Portage Ave., Headingley, MB R4H 1E1

204-895-7442

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Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$22,500

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments
Used
189,700KM
Fair Condition
VIN 1FTYE2YM7HKA54385

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 189,700 KM

Vehicle Description

6 cyl ,auto ,air , tilt ,pw ,pl, am/fm media center radio. work ready, cargo equipped with divider and loads of shelving. clean and safetied with 189,700 kms great unit to add to your business needs. Financing avail. O.A.C. Powertrain Warranty Avail. Only $22,500. Taxes Extra. Motorland Enterprises. (204)895-7442 or Text Cam @ (204)290-1908 for an appt. to view. Dealer permit #9964

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Front Head Air Bag

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat

Interior

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Tire Pressure Monitor

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door

Media / Nav / Comm

Auxiliary Audio Input

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Motorland Enterprises

Motorland Enterprises

5225 Portage Ave., Headingley, MB R4H 1E1

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204-895-XXXX

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204-895-7442

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$22,500

+ taxes & licensing>

Motorland Enterprises

204-895-7442

2017 Ford Transit Cargo Van