$22,500+ taxes & licensing
2017 Ford Transit Cargo Van
T-150 148" Low Rf 8600 GVWR Sliding RH Dr
2017 Ford Transit Cargo Van
T-150 148" Low Rf 8600 GVWR Sliding RH Dr
Location
Motorland Enterprises
5225 Portage Ave., Headingley, MB R4H 1E1
204-895-7442
Certified
$22,500
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 189,700 KM
Vehicle Description
6 cyl ,auto ,air , tilt ,pw ,pl, am/fm media center radio. work ready, cargo equipped with divider and loads of shelving. clean and safetied with 189,700 kms great unit to add to your business needs. Financing avail. O.A.C. Powertrain Warranty Avail. Only $22,500. Taxes Extra. Motorland Enterprises. (204)895-7442 or Text Cam @ (204)290-1908 for an appt. to view. Dealer permit #9964
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