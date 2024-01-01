$22,500+ tax & licensing
2017 GMC Savana Cargo Van
Location
Motorland Enterprises
5225 Portage Ave., Headingley, MB R4H 1E1
204-895-7442
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 224,200 KM
Vehicle Description
6.0,auto,air,tilt,cruise,pw.pl. radio. Well equipped and work ready ! Includes cargo divider, plenty of shelving, ladder rack plus sliding side door entry. Clean and safetied with 224,200kms. Financing avail. O.A.C., powertrain warranty avail. $22,500. Taxes extra. Motorland Enterprises. (204)895-7442 or text Cam @ (204)290-1908 for an appt. to view. Dealer permit #9964.
