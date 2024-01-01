Menu
<p>6.0,auto,air,tilt,cruise,pw.pl. radio. Well equipped and work ready ! Includes cargo divider, plenty of shelving, ladder rack plus sliding side door entry. Clean and safetied with 224,200kms. Financing avail. O.A.C., powertrain warranty avail. $22,500. Taxes extra. Motorland Enterprises. (204)895-7442 or text Cam @ (204)290-1908 for an appt. to view. Dealer permit #9964.</p>

2017 GMC Savana Cargo Van

224,200 KM

$22,500

+ tax & licensing
2017 GMC Savana Cargo Van

2017 GMC Savana Cargo Van

Location

Motorland Enterprises

5225 Portage Ave., Headingley, MB R4H 1E1

204-895-7442

224,200KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 1GTZ7GFG1H1104342

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 224,200 KM

Vehicle Description

6.0,auto,air,tilt,cruise,pw.pl. radio. Well equipped and work ready ! Includes cargo divider, plenty of shelving, ladder rack plus sliding side door entry. Clean and safetied with 224,200kms. Financing avail. O.A.C., powertrain warranty avail. $22,500. Taxes extra. Motorland Enterprises. (204)895-7442 or text Cam @ (204)290-1908 for an appt. to view. Dealer permit #9964.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Warranty

Warranty Available

Additional Features

Transmission Overdrive Switch

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2017 GMC Savana Cargo Van