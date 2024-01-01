$74,800+ tax & licensing
2022 RAM 3500
LARAMIE NIGHT EDITION 6.7L CUMMINS 4X4, AS NEW!!
Location
Winnipeg West Automotive Group
5195 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1E1
1-888-601-3023
$74,800
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # DW7093
- Mileage 135,000 KM
Vehicle Description
*Cash Price: $74,800. Finance Price: $72,800. (SAVE $2,000 OFF THE LISTED CASH PRICE WITH DEALER ARRANGED FINANCING! O.A.C.) Plus PST/GST. NO ADMINISTRATION FEES!!
TRULY FLAWLESS IN ALL RESPECTS, ALL HWY DRIVEN BEAUTY, LOADED WITH ALL OPTIONS AND GREAT LOOKS, SHOWS LIKE NEW!! THIS TRUCK IS ALL SET UP FOR ALL YOU HAULING & PLAY NEEDS! IT COMES FULLY EQUIPPED WITH TRANSFER/SLIP TANK, FIFTH WHEEL RAILS (OPTIONAL HITCH AVAIL)AND REAR AIR BAGS! TRAVEL IN FULL COMFORT & LUXURY WITH THIS FULLY LOADED LARAMIE LEVEL B WITH THE SOUGHT AFTER BLACK OUT NIGHT SPORT EDITION PKG!! TRULY SHOWS AMAZING INSIDE AND OUT, PRIDE OF OWNERSHIP VERY EVIDENT!! NEW GENERATION 2022 DODGE RAM 3500 CREW CAB LARAMIE NIGHT SPORT EDITION 6.7L CUMMINS 4x4, EQUIPPED WITH TONS OF OPTIONS, THIS IS ONE BEAUTIFUL TRUCK! THIS IS AN ABSOLUTE STUNNING SPORT / LUXURY TRUCK THAT CAN HAUL ALMOST ANYTHING IN STYLE WITH ALL THE CREW AND/OR FAMILY!! THIS TRUCK IS OVER $110,000 TO REPLACE TODAY! GREAT DEAL DO NO HESITATE OR IT WILL BE GONE!
- 6.7L Cummins Turbo Diesel Producing a monstrous 370hp and 850 lb-ft torque
- 6-Speed Automatic Transmission
- Auto 2-Stage 4x4 Transfer Case
- Anti spin rear diff
- Premium Double stitched Black leather interior
- 5 Passenger Sport Bucket Seating with Full Size Center Console
- Memory 10-Way Power Driver's and 6 -Way Power Passenger seat
- Heated/Cooled seats and heated steering wheel
- Second Row Heated Seats with 2-USB Inputs and 400W 110 Volt Inverter (Regular Plug-In)
- Power Pedals
- Radio, driver seat, mirrors & pedals memory setting
- Huge 12" Uconnect 12.0 touchscreen Multi Media infotainment system with factory navigation
- Harmon Kardon 17-speaker audio with Satellite input
- Media hub with multi-port USB and AUX input
- Android Auto and Apple Cap Play
- 4G LTE WiFi hot spot
- Dual zone auto climate control with humidity sensor
- Rain sensing wipers
- Ramcharger wireless charging pad
- Key-less Go Proximity Keys with Push Button Start
- Factory Remote Start
- Factory Tow package
- Factory Power folding tow mirrors with power Convex mirror adjust
- Factory brake controller and Diesel exhaust Break
- Protection Group (Tow hooks & case skid plates)
- Factory Power deployable running boards
- LED bed lighting
- Factory Spray in bed liner
- An Added RDS 80 Gallon Aluminum Transfer Tank/slip tank
- Fifth Wheel Rails (Optional fifth wheel hitch available for extra $$ as well if needed)
- Air Lift rear air bag assist for ride height control
- Soft tri-fold tonneau cover
- LED headlights, tail lamps and fog lights
- Clearance Lamps
- Front and Rear Park assist
- Backup camera
- Night Edition package
- Sport Body Colour Bumper Group
- OEM BLACK Night Edition 20 inch Alloy wheels on Newer Firestone A/T tires
- And So MUCH more - It really has everything!!
WHAT A GREAT TRUCK! TOP OF THE LINE LARAMIE LEVEL B WITH THE NIGHT EDITION SPORT PACKAGE AND LOADED WITH OPTIONS WITH A PERFECT 1 OWNER HISTORY WITH PRIDE OF OWNERSHIP EVIDENT. DON'T WAIT AND MISS THIS GREAT DEAL!! STUNNING 2022 DODGE RAM 3500 CREW CAB TOP OF THE LINE RAM, WITH THE ICONIC 6.7L CUMMINS 4x4, EQUIPPED WITH ALL OPTIONS AND MORE!! What a GREAT find! Loaded with all options including the 6.7L CUMMINS TURBO DIESEL producing a mind blowing 385hp and 850ft/lbs of TORQUE and it has the Uconnect 12 with the 12" touchscreen with factory Navigation. This truck is all set up for your Heavy duty towing & Play needs with the added Transfer/Slip Tank, fifth wheel rails, Air Lift rear air ride, and a soft tri-fold tonneau box cover. Truly Beautiful truck and shows like new, serviced with passion and pride of ownership - you will be hard pressed to find a nicer truck anywhere!! Stunning one owner accident free MANITOBA truck None nicer and a GREAT DEAL!!
Comes with a fresh Manitoba Safety Certification, a one Owner, clean CARFAX history, and we have many unlimited km extended warranty options to choose from. ON SALE NOW (HUGE VALUE!!!) Zero down financing available OAC with a $2,000 price discount for financing with one of our many banks or credit unions. Please see dealer for details. Trades accepted. View at Winnipeg West Automotive Group, 5195 Portage Ave. Dealer permit # 4365, Call now 1 (888) 601-3023.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Winnipeg West Automotive Group
+ taxes & licensing
1-888-601-3023