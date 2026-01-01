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2023 Jeep Compass
NORTH
2023 Jeep Compass
NORTH
Location
Chapman Motors Ltd.
431 Mountain Ave, Killarney, MB R0K 1G0
888-309-8162
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
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Used
21,122KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3C4NJDBN2PT508700
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 21,122 KM
Vehicle Description
*While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any error or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with Chapman Motors Ltd.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
4x4
8 speed automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Chapman Motors Ltd.
431 Mountain Ave, Killarney, MB R0K 1G0
Call Dealer
888-309-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
Chapman Motors Ltd.
888-309-8162
2023 Jeep Compass