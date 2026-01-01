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<p><strong>*While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any error or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with Chapman Motors Ltd.</strong></p>

2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

42,634 KM

Details Description Features

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+ taxes & licensing
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2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LTZ

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14499109

2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LTZ

Location

Chapman Motors Ltd.

431 Mountain Ave, Killarney, MB R0K 1G0

888-309-8162

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+ taxes & licensing

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Used
42,634KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GCUDGE89RZ104802

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 26-317A
  • Mileage 42,634 KM

Vehicle Description

*While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any error or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with Chapman Motors Ltd.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Chapman Motors Ltd.

Chapman Motors Ltd.

431 Mountain Ave, Killarney, MB R0K 1G0

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888-309-XXXX

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888-309-8162

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Chapman Motors Ltd.

888-309-8162

2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500