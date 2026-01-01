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2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LTZ
2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LTZ
Location
Chapman Motors Ltd.
431 Mountain Ave, Killarney, MB R0K 1G0
888-309-8162
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
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Used
42,634KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GCUDGE89RZ104802
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 26-317A
- Mileage 42,634 KM
Vehicle Description
*While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any error or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with Chapman Motors Ltd.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
4x4
10 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Chapman Motors Ltd.
431 Mountain Ave, Killarney, MB R0K 1G0
Call Dealer
888-309-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
Chapman Motors Ltd.
888-309-8162
2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500