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<p><strong>*While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any error or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with Chapman Motors Ltd.</strong></p>

2025 Chevrolet Trax

14,126 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
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2025 Chevrolet Trax

ACTIV

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13990578

2025 Chevrolet Trax

ACTIV

Location

Chapman Motors Ltd.

431 Mountain Ave, Killarney, MB R0K 1G0

888-309-8162

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Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
14,126KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KL77LKE21SC027749

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Yellow
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 26-174A
  • Mileage 14,126 KM

Vehicle Description

*While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any error or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with Chapman Motors Ltd.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Chapman Motors Ltd.

Chapman Motors Ltd.

431 Mountain Ave, Killarney, MB R0K 1G0

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888-309-XXXX

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888-309-8162

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Chapman Motors Ltd.

888-309-8162

2025 Chevrolet Trax