2015 Chevrolet Equinox
LT
Location
The Used Car Factory
521 Main St (P.O Box 8), Oakbank, MB R0E 1J0
204-541-1277
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 140,310 KM
Vehicle Description
Coming Soon
2015 Chevrolet Equinox LT, Automatic, Power Windows, Locks, ,Mirrors, and driver's seat. Bluetooth, Back up Camera, below average KM., Heated Seats, Remote Starter and more....
We offer on -the- spot financing; we finance all levels credit.
Several Warranty Options Available,
All our vehicles come with a Manitoba safety.
Proud members of The Manitoba Used Car Dealer Association as well as the Manitoba Chamber of Commerce.
All payments, and prices, are plus applicable taxes. Dealers permit #4821
