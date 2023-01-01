Menu
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

145,853 KM

Details Description Features

SOLD

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

The Used Car Factory

204-541-1277

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

4dr Wgn SXT

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

4dr Wgn SXT

Location

The Used Car Factory

521 Main St (P.O Box 8), Oakbank, MB R0E 1J0

204-541-1277

  1. 1694274728
  2. 1694274728
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,500

+ taxes & licensing

145,853KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10400859
  • Stock #: P-3146
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG7GR364785

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey - Light
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 145,853 KM

Vehicle Description

Local, One Owner, Stow N' GO , SXT Plus Group, Rear DVD Player, Uconnect Hands-Free Group, plus so much more.

We offer on the spot financing; we finance all levels credit.

Several Warranty Options Available,

All our vehicles come with a Manitoba safety.

Proud members of The Manitoba Used Car Dealer Association as well as the Manitoba Chamber of Commerce.

All payments, and prices, are plus applicable taxes. Dealers permit #4821

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Tire Pressure Monitor
Woodgrain Interior Trim

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
3rd Row Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag

The Used Car Factory

The Used Car Factory

521 Main St (P.O Box 8), Oakbank, MB R0E 1J0

204-541-1277

