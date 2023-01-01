SOLD+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
204-541-1277
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan
4dr Wgn SXT
Location
The Used Car Factory
521 Main St (P.O Box 8), Oakbank, MB R0E 1J0
204-541-1277
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$17,500
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10400859
- Stock #: P-3146
- VIN: 2C4RDGBG7GR364785
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey - Light
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 145,853 KM
Vehicle Description
Local, One Owner, Stow N' GO , SXT Plus Group, Rear DVD Player, Uconnect Hands-Free Group, plus so much more.
We offer on the spot financing; we finance all levels credit.
Several Warranty Options Available,
All our vehicles come with a Manitoba safety.
Proud members of The Manitoba Used Car Dealer Association as well as the Manitoba Chamber of Commerce.
All payments, and prices, are plus applicable taxes. Dealers permit #4821
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Power Options
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From The Used Car Factory
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.