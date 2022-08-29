$CALL+ tax & licensing
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan
SXT, Accident Free, DVD Stow N Go
Location
The Used Car Factory
521 Main St (P.O Box 8), Oakbank, MB R0E 1J0
204-541-1277
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- VIN: 2C4RDGBG5HR561536
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 164,485 KM
Vehicle Description
***Coming Soon***
Local One Owner, Accident Free, SXT Caravan Stow N Go.
loaded up with Blacktop Package, DVD player, 40 GB Hard drive , 6.5 inch touch screen and so much more...
We offer on the spot financing; we finance all levels credit.
Comes with warranty, and several Warranty Options Available (at additional cost)
All our vehicles come with a Manitoba safety.
Proud members of The Manitoba Used Car Dealer Association as well as the Manitoba Chamber of Commerce.
All payments, and prices, are plus applicable taxes. Dealers permit #4821
Vehicle Features
