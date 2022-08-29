Menu
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

164,485 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

The Used Car Factory

204-541-1277

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT, Accident Free, DVD Stow N Go

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT, Accident Free, DVD Stow N Go

Location

The Used Car Factory

521 Main St (P.O Box 8), Oakbank, MB R0E 1J0

204-541-1277

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

164,485KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9070975
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG5HR561536

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 164,485 KM

Vehicle Description

***Coming Soon***

Local One Owner, Accident Free, SXT Caravan Stow N Go. 

loaded up with Blacktop Package, DVD  player, 40 GB Hard drive , 6.5 inch touch screen and so much more...

 

We offer on the spot financing; we finance all levels credit.

Comes with warranty, and several Warranty Options Available (at additional cost)

All our vehicles come with a Manitoba safety.

Proud members of The Manitoba Used Car Dealer Association as well as the Manitoba Chamber of Commerce.

All payments, and prices, are plus applicable taxes. Dealers permit #4821

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
DVD / Entertainment
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Warranty Included
Knee Air Bag

