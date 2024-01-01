2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Menu
Details Description Features

The Used Car Factory

521 Main St (P.O Box 8), Oakbank, MB R0E 1J0

Used
63,348KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3GCNWAEH8KG208389

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 3
  • Mileage 63,348 KM

Vehicle Description

Reg Cab, V6, Air, Tilt, Cruise, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, 8 Foot box Low Km

We offer on -the- spot financing; we finance all levels of credit.

 

Several Warranty Options Available,

All our vehicles come with a Manitoba safety.

Proud members of The Manitoba Used Car Dealer Association as well as the Manitoba Chamber of Commerce.

All payments, and prices, are plus applicable taxes. Dealers permit #4821

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Rearview Camera

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights

Warranty

Warranty Available

Seating

Split Bench Seat

Convenience

Power Outlet

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

521 Main St (P.O Box 8), Oakbank, MB R0E 1J0

