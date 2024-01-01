$26,999+ tax & licensing
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
2WD Reg Cab 140" Work Truck
Location
The Used Car Factory
521 Main St (P.O Box 8), Oakbank, MB R0E 1J0
204-541-1277
Certified
$26,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 3
- Mileage 63,348 KM
Vehicle Description
Reg Cab, V6, Air, Tilt, Cruise, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, 8 Foot box Low Km
We offer on -the- spot financing; we finance all levels of credit.
Several Warranty Options Available,
All our vehicles come with a Manitoba safety.
Proud members of The Manitoba Used Car Dealer Association as well as the Manitoba Chamber of Commerce.
All payments, and prices, are plus applicable taxes. Dealers permit #4821
Vehicle Features
