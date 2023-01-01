$34,900+ tax & licensing
2019 Toyota Camry
XLE
2019 Toyota Camry
XLE
Location
Portage Toyota
2633 Saskatchewan Ave W, Portage la Prairie, MB R1N 4A5
204-857-7874
$34,900
+ taxes & licensing
38,675KM
Used
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 38,675 KM
Vehicle Description
TOP OF THE LINE CAMRY . LOW KM , COMES WITH TOYOTA REMOTE START .
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Convenience
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control
Portage Toyota
2633 Saskatchewan Ave W, Portage la Prairie, MB R1N 4A5
$34,900
+ taxes & licensing
Portage Toyota
204-857-7874
2019 Toyota Camry