Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>TOP OF THE LINE CAMRY . LOW KM , COMES WITH TOYOTA REMOTE START .</p>

2019 Toyota Camry

38,675 KM

Details Description Features

$34,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Toyota Camry

XLE

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Toyota Camry

XLE

Location

Portage Toyota

2633 Saskatchewan Ave W, Portage la Prairie, MB R1N 4A5

204-857-7874

  1. 1701206436
  2. 1701206436
  3. 1701206436
  4. 1701206436
  5. 1701206436
  6. 1701206436
  7. 1701206436
Contact Seller

$34,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
38,675KM
Used

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 38,675 KM

Vehicle Description

TOP OF THE LINE CAMRY . LOW KM , COMES WITH TOYOTA REMOTE START .

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Convenience

Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Portage Toyota

Used 2023 Toyota Tundra 1794 PLAT CREWMAX HYBRID for sale in Portage la Prairie, MB
2023 Toyota Tundra 1794 PLAT CREWMAX HYBRID 10,348 KM $89,000 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Toyota Tundra TRD OFF ROAD CREWMAX for sale in Portage la Prairie, MB
2020 Toyota Tundra TRD OFF ROAD CREWMAX 81,049 KM $48,900 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Toyota 4Runner Trd Pro for sale in Portage la Prairie, MB
2023 Toyota 4Runner Trd Pro 18,734 KM $69,000 + tax & lic

Email Portage Toyota

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Portage Toyota

Portage Toyota

2633 Saskatchewan Ave W, Portage la Prairie, MB R1N 4A5

Call Dealer

204-857-XXXX

(click to show)

204-857-7874

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$34,900

+ taxes & licensing

Portage Toyota

204-857-7874

Contact Seller
2019 Toyota Camry