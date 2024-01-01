Menu
<p>Come Finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com </p><p> </p><p>2019 Toyota Camry SE with 90000kms. 2.5 liter 4 cylinder front wheel drive </p><p> </p><p>Clean title and safetied. Always owned in Manitoba </p><p> </p><p>Dual climate control </p><p>Heated front seats </p><p>Cloth and leather seats</p><p>Adaptive cruise control </p><p>Lane departure warning </p><p>Blind spot monitoring </p><p>Sunroof</p><p>Bluetooth </p><p>Power driver seat </p><p> </p><p>We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Financing is available if needed. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.</p>

2019 Toyota Camry

90,000 KM

$26,995

+ tax & licensing
2019 Toyota Camry

SE

2019 Toyota Camry

SE

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-371-6737

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

90,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 4T1B11HK6KU241960

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 19TOCA
  • Mileage 90,000 KM

Come Finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com 

 

2019 Toyota Camry SE with 90000kms. 2.5 liter 4 cylinder front wheel drive 

 

Clean title and safetied. Always owned in Manitoba 

 

Dual climate control 

Heated front seats 

Cloth and leather seats

Adaptive cruise control 

Lane departure warning 

Blind spot monitoring 

Sunroof

Bluetooth 

Power driver seat 

 

We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Financing is available if needed. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Sunroof / Moonroof

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

204-371-6737

2019 Toyota Camry