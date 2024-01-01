$26,995+ tax & licensing
2019 Toyota Camry
SE
Location
Stone Bridge Auto Inc
21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3
204-371-6737
Certified
$26,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 19TOCA
- Mileage 90,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Come Finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com
2019 Toyota Camry SE with 90000kms. 2.5 liter 4 cylinder front wheel drive
Clean title and safetied. Always owned in Manitoba
Dual climate control
Heated front seats
Cloth and leather seats
Adaptive cruise control
Lane departure warning
Blind spot monitoring
Sunroof
Bluetooth
Power driver seat
We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Financing is available if needed. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.
Vehicle Features
204-371-6737