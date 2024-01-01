$28,900+ tax & licensing
2022 Toyota Corolla
SE Upgrade Nightshade
2022 Toyota Corolla
SE Upgrade Nightshade
Location
Portage Toyota
2633 Saskatchewan Ave W, Portage la Prairie, MB R1N 4A5
204-857-7874
$28,900
+ taxes & licensing
32,503KM
Used
Excellent Condition
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 32,503 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Apple CarPlay
Seating
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Android Auto
Convenience
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control
Security
Automatic High Beams
Portage Toyota
2633 Saskatchewan Ave W, Portage la Prairie, MB R1N 4A5
