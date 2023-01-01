Menu
2020 BMW X5

58,500 KM

Details Description Features

$73,995

+ tax & licensing
Rosenort Motors

204-746-8441

xDrive40i

Rosenort Motors

44 Main St, Rosenort, MB R0G 1W0

204-746-8441

58,500KM
Used
  • Stock #: 21877
  • VIN: 5UXCR6C02L9C25507

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Light Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
Vehicle Description

Clean CarFax, New Michelin Pilot Sport 4S Tires, Driver and Passenger Massage Seats, BMW Individual Perforated Leather Upholstery, Adaptive 2 Axle Air Suspension, Intelligent Driving Assistant Package, Adaptive Cruise Control, M Sport Package, 22 Inch Aluminum Double Spoke Wheels, Blue M Sport Brakes, Dual Exhaust, M Steering Wheel, Black High Gloss Interior Contents (Window Surround and Grille), Harman/Kardon Sound, Laserlight Headlights, Touch Screen Display, BMW Gesture Control, Digital Clutser, Wireless Charging, Heads Up Display, Navigation, Speed Limit Assist, Park Assist Plus with 360 Camera, 4 Zone Climate Control, Heated and Ventilated Front Seats, Rear Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Front Armrests, Heated and Cooled Front Cupholders, Driver and Passenger Memory Seat Package, Comfort Access, Soft Close Doors, Power Lift Gate, Sky Lounge Panoramic Sunroof, Front and Rear Park Assist Snesors, Blind Spot Alert, Lane Keep Assist, Front Collision Alert, Selectable Drive Modes (Sport, Comfort, Eco Pro, Adaptive, Auto), Experience Modes (Well Being, Expressive, Executive), Customizable Ambient Lighting, Illuminated Door Sills, Power Tilt / Telescoping Steering Wheel, Turbo Charged 3.0L - 6 Cylinder Engine, 8 Speed Automatic Transmission, Paddel Shift, XDrive AWD, Vehicle In-Service Date July 03, 2020, Balance of Factory Warranty and Roadside Assistance Remaining, Certified, CarFax Report Available Upon Request, Assiniboine Credit Union Auto Financing Available OAC. Call Tanner or Mark for more details. 1-866-746-8441. Dealer License Number 1317.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Led Headlights
Cross-Traffic Alert
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Rosenort Motors

Rosenort Motors

44 Main St, Rosenort, MB R0G 1W0

204-746-8441

