2020 BMW X5
xDrive40i
Location
Rosenort Motors
44 Main St, Rosenort, MB R0G 1W0
- Listing ID: 9850583
- Stock #: 21877
- VIN: 5UXCR6C02L9C25507
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Light Grey
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # 21877
- Mileage 58,500 KM
Vehicle Description
Clean CarFax, New Michelin Pilot Sport 4S Tires, Driver and Passenger Massage Seats, BMW Individual Perforated Leather Upholstery, Adaptive 2 Axle Air Suspension, Intelligent Driving Assistant Package, Adaptive Cruise Control, M Sport Package, 22 Inch Aluminum Double Spoke Wheels, Blue M Sport Brakes, Dual Exhaust, M Steering Wheel, Black High Gloss Interior Contents (Window Surround and Grille), Harman/Kardon Sound, Laserlight Headlights, Touch Screen Display, BMW Gesture Control, Digital Clutser, Wireless Charging, Heads Up Display, Navigation, Speed Limit Assist, Park Assist Plus with 360 Camera, 4 Zone Climate Control, Heated and Ventilated Front Seats, Rear Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Front Armrests, Heated and Cooled Front Cupholders, Driver and Passenger Memory Seat Package, Comfort Access, Soft Close Doors, Power Lift Gate, Sky Lounge Panoramic Sunroof, Front and Rear Park Assist Snesors, Blind Spot Alert, Lane Keep Assist, Front Collision Alert, Selectable Drive Modes (Sport, Comfort, Eco Pro, Adaptive, Auto), Experience Modes (Well Being, Expressive, Executive), Customizable Ambient Lighting, Illuminated Door Sills, Power Tilt / Telescoping Steering Wheel, Turbo Charged 3.0L - 6 Cylinder Engine, 8 Speed Automatic Transmission, Paddel Shift, XDrive AWD, Vehicle In-Service Date July 03, 2020, Balance of Factory Warranty and Roadside Assistance Remaining, Certified, CarFax Report Available Upon Request, Assiniboine Credit Union Auto Financing Available OAC. Call Tanner or Mark for more details. 1-866-746-8441. Dealer License Number 1317.
