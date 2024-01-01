$CALL+ tax & licensing
2011 GMC Terrain
SLE-2
2011 GMC Terrain
SLE-2
Location
Selkirk GM
1010 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
204-482-1010
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
187,806KM
Used
VIN 2CTFLTE54B6224393
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Mileage 187,806 KM
Vehicle Description
Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Premium Sound Package, OnStar, SiriusXM!
The GMC Terrain is a cut above its competitors in the compact SUV segment in both size and refinement. This 2011 GMC Terrain is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
The 2011 GMC Terrain is a compact crossover SUV that is spacious, comfortable, and offers both the power and performance you're looking for. Its rugged exterior styling looks the part of the GMC family and the roomy interior offers luxury touches and room for five. Passenger and driver alike will appreciate the quiet cabin of the GMC Terrain. With a rugged, yet classy exterior and a comfortable, high-tech interior, the GMC Terrain is a premium compact SUV without a premium price tag. This SUV has 187,806 kms. It's merlot jewel metallicmerlot jewel metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 3.0L V6 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Premium Sound Package, Onstar, Siriusxm.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.selkirkchevrolet.com/pre-qualify-for-financing/
Selkirk Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd carries an impressive selection of new and pre-owned cars, crossovers and SUVs. No matter what vehicle you might have in mind, we've got the perfect fit for you. If you're looking to lease your next vehicle or finance it, we have competitive specials for you. We also have an extensive collection of quality pre-owned and certified vehicles at affordable prices. Winnipeg GMC, Chevrolet and Buick shoppers can visit us in Selkirk for all their automotive needs today! We are located at 1010 MANITOBA AVE SELKIRK, MB R1A 3T7 or via phone at 204-482-1010.
Come by and check out our fleet of 90+ used cars and trucks and 200+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Premium Sound Package, OnStar, SiriusXM
Selkirk GM
1010 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Selkirk GM
204-482-1010
2011 GMC Terrain