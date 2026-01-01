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2013 Hyundai Santa Fe
SE - Sunroof - Leather Seats
2013 Hyundai Santa Fe
SE - Sunroof - Leather Seats
Location
Steeltown Ford
933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
1-888-632-0323
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
221,000KM
VIN 5XYZUDLA2DG102522
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 221,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Seats!
We value your TIME, we won't waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you can't make it out to us we will come straight to you!
This Hyundai Santa Fe still does what good crossover SUVs do best: it delivers flexible space, decent performance, and great value. This 2013 Hyundai Santa Fe is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
Hyundai designed this Santa Fe to feed your spirit of adventure with a blend of versatility, luxury, safety, and security. It takes a spacious interior and wraps it inside a dynamic shape that turns heads. Under the hood, the engine combines robust power with remarkable fuel efficiency. For one attractive vehicle that does it all, this Hyundai Santa Fe is a smart choice. This SUV has 221,000 km. It's Red in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 264HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Seats, Power Tailgate, Aluminum Wheels.
To apply right now for financing use this link: http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La
Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years.
Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations.
Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.
Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:
- Life Time Tire Warranty
Cars cost less in Selkirk
Dealer Permit # 1039
Come by and check out our fleet of 120+ used cars and trucks and 150+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o
We value your TIME, we won't waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you can't make it out to us we will come straight to you!
This Hyundai Santa Fe still does what good crossover SUVs do best: it delivers flexible space, decent performance, and great value. This 2013 Hyundai Santa Fe is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
Hyundai designed this Santa Fe to feed your spirit of adventure with a blend of versatility, luxury, safety, and security. It takes a spacious interior and wraps it inside a dynamic shape that turns heads. Under the hood, the engine combines robust power with remarkable fuel efficiency. For one attractive vehicle that does it all, this Hyundai Santa Fe is a smart choice. This SUV has 221,000 km. It's Red in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 264HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Seats, Power Tailgate, Aluminum Wheels.
To apply right now for financing use this link: http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La
Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years.
Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations.
Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.
Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:
- Life Time Tire Warranty
Cars cost less in Selkirk
Dealer Permit # 1039
Come by and check out our fleet of 120+ used cars and trucks and 150+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Power Tailgate
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Interior
Heated Steering Wheel
Additional Features
SiriusXM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Steeltown Ford
933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
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Steeltown Ford
1-888-632-0323
2013 Hyundai Santa Fe