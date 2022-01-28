$28,980+ tax & licensing
2016 Chrysler 300
Touring - Bluetooth - SiriusXM
Location
1011 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
119,300KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8250723
- Stock #: 0758A2
- VIN: 2C3CCAAG3GH243057
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour USE THIS ONE
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 0758A2
- Mileage 119,300 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $29849 - Our Price is just $28980!
This Chrysler 300 combines classic North American style and a powerful engine with the latest safety and entertainment technology. This 2016 Chrysler 300 is for sale today.
This stunning Chrysler 300 embodies world-class craftsmanship and advanced technology. This Canadian-built full-size sedan's sculpted aerodynamics, premium interior, and impressive performance make it a benchmark for powerful luxury. It's an old-school North American luxury car loaded with modern features and technology that are anything but old-fashioned. Make a statement in this bold, powerful sedan. This sedan has 119,300 kms. It's red in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 292HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our 300's trim level is Touring. The Touring trim makes this 300 an outstanding value. It comes standard with the Uconnect 8.4 infotainment system with Bluetooth and SiriusXM, 2 USB ports, premium cloth seats, dual-zone automatic climate control, power windows, a rotary E-shift dial, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise control, automatic headlights, comfort suspension, dual bright exhaust tips, aluminum wheels, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Siriusxm, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=2C3CCAAG3GH243057.
Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram is at 1011 Manitoba Avenue in Selkirk, just 15 minutes or a slapshot away from the Perimeter. We pride ourselves in friendly, knowledgeable staff and a no-pressure sales approach. We have been named DealerRater's Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and Ram Dealer of the Year for Manitoba for two years running. Come find out why! o~o
Vehicle Features
Air Conditioning
Aluminum Wheels
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Control
SiriusXM
