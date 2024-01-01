Menu
Low Mileage, Rear View Camera, Touch Screen, Bluetooth, Remote Keyless Entry, SiriusXM!

Precision matters in every pound foot of torque, every inch of fit and finish and every decibel of quiet. Its this kind of attention that sets the 2016 GMC Canyon apart. This 2016 GMC Canyon is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.

Built tough for the roughest roads, but inside the 2016 GMC Canyon, youll never feel it. The Canyons cabin is precisely crafted, exceptionally quiet and very comfortable - designed to meet the highest of standards. Right out of the gate, the Canyon takes on the competition with the largest cargo box by volume in its class. From the precision cast foundation to innovative thinking like its CornerStep rear bumper, Canyon is designed for working hard while forging ahead. This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 81,992 kms. Its onyx black in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 305HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

Our Canyons trim level is 4WD SLE. The Canyon SLE comes with an impressive list of standard features that includes cast-aluminum wheels, remote keyless entry, front fog lamps, a rear vision camera and an EZ lift and lower tailgate. Additionally, this awesome truck also comes with an 8 inch colour touchscreen with IntelliLink, Bluetooth and SiriusXM, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio controls and LED signature lighting. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Rear View Camera, Touch Screen, Bluetooth, Remote Keyless Entry, Siriusxm.

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage, Rear View Camera, Touch Screen, Bluetooth, Remote Keyless Entry, SiriusXM!

Precision matters in every pound foot of torque, every inch of fit and finish and every decibel of quiet. It's this kind of attention that sets the 2016 GMC Canyon apart. This 2016 GMC Canyon is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.

Built tough for the roughest roads, but inside the 2016 GMC Canyon, you'll never feel it. The Canyon's cabin is precisely crafted, exceptionally quiet and very comfortable - designed to meet the highest of standards. Right out of the gate, the Canyon takes on the competition with the largest cargo box by volume in its class. From the precision cast foundation to innovative thinking like its CornerStep rear bumper, Canyon is designed for working hard while forging ahead. This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 81,992 kms. It's onyx black in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 305HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

Our Canyon's trim level is 4WD SLE. The Canyon SLE comes with an impressive list of standard features that includes cast-aluminum wheels, remote keyless entry, front fog lamps, a rear vision camera and an EZ lift and lower tailgate. Additionally, this awesome truck also comes with an 8 inch colour touchscreen with IntelliLink, Bluetooth and SiriusXM, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio controls and LED signature lighting. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Rear View Camera, Touch Screen, Bluetooth, Remote Keyless Entry, Siriusxm.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.selkirkchevrolet.com/pre-qualify-for-financing/



Selkirk Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd carries an impressive selection of new and pre-owned cars, crossovers and SUVs. No matter what vehicle you might have in mind, we've got the perfect fit for you. If you're looking to lease your next vehicle or finance it, we have competitive specials for you. We also have an extensive collection of quality pre-owned and certified vehicles at affordable prices. Winnipeg GMC, Chevrolet and Buick shoppers can visit us in Selkirk for all their automotive needs today! We are located at 1010 MANITOBA AVE SELKIRK, MB R1A 3T7 or via phone at 204-482-1010.
Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 170+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o

Rear View Camera, Touch Screen, Bluetooth, Remote Keyless Entry, SiriusXM

2016 GMC Canyon