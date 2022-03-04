$42,995+ tax & licensing
$42,995
+ taxes & licensing
2017 GMC Canyon
SLT - Leather Seats - Bluetooth
1011 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
87,901KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8496078
- Stock #: 0876
- VIN: 1GTP6DE12H1188421
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 87,901 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $44285 - Our Price is just $42995!
Precision matters in every pound foot of torque, every inch of fit and finish and every decibel of quietness. It's this kind of attention that sets the 2017 GMC Canyon apart from its competition. This 2017 GMC Canyon is for sale today.
Built tough to handle the roughest roads, but on the inside this 2017 GMC Canyon, you'll never feel it. The Canyon's cabin is precisely crafted, exceptionally quiet and very comfortable, designed to meet the highest of standards. Right out of the gate, the Canyon takes on the competition with the largest cargo box by volume in its class. From the precision cast foundation to innovative thinking like its CornerStep rear bumper, the GMC Canyon is designed for working hard while forging ahead of the pack. This sought after diesel Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 87,901 kms. It's black in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 181HP 2.8L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Canyon's trim level is SLT. This Canyon SLT comes with some luxurious features you might be surprised to find on a pickup. It comes with a color touchscreen radio with Bluetooth, SiriusXM, a USB port, and an aux jack, OnStar, a rearview camera, leather seats which are heated in front, remote start, automatic climate control, heated power mirrors, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Heated Seats, Remote Start, Onstar.
Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram is at 1011 Manitoba Avenue in Selkirk, just 15 minutes or a slapshot away from the Perimeter. We pride ourselves in friendly, knowledgeable staff and a no-pressure sales approach. We have been named DealerRater's Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and Ram Dealer of the Year for Manitoba for three years running. Come find out why! o~o
Vehicle Features
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
remote start
Bluetooth
Onstar
Rear View Camera
