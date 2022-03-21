2017 Nissan Sentra

$21,995 + taxes & licensing 2 0 , 4 0 7 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8788196

8788196 Stock #: 0783B

0783B VIN: 3N1AB7APXHL673009

Vehicle Details Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 0783B

Mileage 20,407 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Seating Heated Seats Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Safety Rear View Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.