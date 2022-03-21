Menu
2018 GMC Sierra 1500

82,880 KM

Details Description Features

Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

1-800-204-8620

Base - Cruise Control - Power Doors

Location

Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

1011 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7

1-800-204-8620

82,880KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8684084
  • Stock #: 0887
  • VIN: 1GTV2LEC7JZ267461

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 82,880 KM

Vehicle Description

Cruise Control, Air Conditioning, Power Doors!

No matter what your needs, this rugged, yet refined GMC Sierra has you covered. This 2018 GMC Sierra 1500 is for sale today.

This 2018 GMC Sierra's expertly crafted body and premium materials form a striking appearance inside and out. Thanks to it's stunning GMC Signature LED lighting that further enhance its bold and advanced design, this Sierra offers a Professional Grade truck that's built for anything you put in front of it. One look inside this handsome truck and you'll find premium materials such as a soft-touch instrument panel, superior comfort in its seats, and advanced safety features making the Sierra, an all around complete package. This Double Cab 4X4 pickup has 82,880 kms. It's white in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 355HP 5.3L 8 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

Our Sierra 1500's trim level is Base. This dependable Sierra comes with many excellent features to help you get the job done right the first time. Standard equipment includes power door locks, single zone air conditioning, cruise control, HID projector-beam headlamps with signature LED accents plus a rubberized floor to help keep it easy to clean! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Cruise Control, Air Conditioning, Power Doors.



Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram is at 1011 Manitoba Avenue in Selkirk, just 15 minutes or a slapshot away from the Perimeter. We pride ourselves in friendly, knowledgeable staff and a no-pressure sales approach. We have been named DealerRater's Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and Ram Dealer of the Year for Manitoba for three years running. Come find out why! o~o

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
POWER DOORS

