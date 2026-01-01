$40,794+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2019 RAM 1500
Sport - Heated Seats - Remote Start
2019 RAM 1500
Sport - Heated Seats - Remote Start
Location
Steeltown Ford
933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
1-888-632-0323
$40,794
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
64,000KM
VIN 1C6SRFLT6KN767906
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 64,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Heated Seats, Remote Start, Heated Steering Wheel, Aluminum Wheels, Proximity Key!
We value your TIME, we won't waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you can't make it out to us we will come straight to you!
Beauty meets brawn with this rugged Ram 1500. This 2019 Ram 1500 is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
The Ram 1500 delivers power and performance everywhere you need it, with a tech-forward cabin that is all about comfort and convenience. Loaded with best-in-class features, it's easy to see why the Ram 1500 is so popular. With the most towing and hauling capability in a Ram 1500, as well as improved efficiency and exceptional capability, this truck has the grit to take on any task.
This low mileage Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has just 64,000 km. It's Black in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 395HP 5.7L 8 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our 1500's trim level is Sport. This Ram 1500 Sport comes very well equipped with performance styling, unique aluminum wheels, a heated leather steering wheel, heated front seats, Uconnect with a larger touchscreen, wireless streaming audio, USB input jacks, and a useful rear view camera. This sleek pickup truck also comes with body-colored bumpers with rear step, a power rear window and power heated side mirrors, proximity keyless entry, cruise control, LED Lights, an HD suspension, towing equipment, a Parkview rear camera, front fog lights and so much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Remote Start, Heated Steering Wheel, Aluminum Wheels, Proximity Key, LED Lights, Touchscreen.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C6SRFLT6KN767906.
To apply right now for financing use this link: http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $302.39 with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Platinum Shield Protection & Tire Warranty included / Total cost of borrowing $14242 ). See dealer for details.
Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years.
Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations.
Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.
Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:
- Life Time Tire Warranty
Cars cost less in Selkirk
Dealer Permit # 1039
Come by and check out our fleet of 90+ used cars and trucks and 170+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o
We value your TIME, we won't waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you can't make it out to us we will come straight to you!
Beauty meets brawn with this rugged Ram 1500. This 2019 Ram 1500 is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
The Ram 1500 delivers power and performance everywhere you need it, with a tech-forward cabin that is all about comfort and convenience. Loaded with best-in-class features, it's easy to see why the Ram 1500 is so popular. With the most towing and hauling capability in a Ram 1500, as well as improved efficiency and exceptional capability, this truck has the grit to take on any task.
This low mileage Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has just 64,000 km. It's Black in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 395HP 5.7L 8 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our 1500's trim level is Sport. This Ram 1500 Sport comes very well equipped with performance styling, unique aluminum wheels, a heated leather steering wheel, heated front seats, Uconnect with a larger touchscreen, wireless streaming audio, USB input jacks, and a useful rear view camera. This sleek pickup truck also comes with body-colored bumpers with rear step, a power rear window and power heated side mirrors, proximity keyless entry, cruise control, LED Lights, an HD suspension, towing equipment, a Parkview rear camera, front fog lights and so much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Remote Start, Heated Steering Wheel, Aluminum Wheels, Proximity Key, LED Lights, Touchscreen.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C6SRFLT6KN767906.
To apply right now for financing use this link: http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $302.39 with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Platinum Shield Protection & Tire Warranty included / Total cost of borrowing $14242 ). See dealer for details.
Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years.
Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations.
Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.
Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:
- Life Time Tire Warranty
Cars cost less in Selkirk
Dealer Permit # 1039
Come by and check out our fleet of 90+ used cars and trucks and 170+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Interior
Cruise Control
Heated Seats
remote start
Heated Steering Wheel
Safety
REAR CAMERA
Convenience
Tow Hitch
Proximity Key
Seating
Power Driver Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
Streaming Audio
Additional Features
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Steeltown Ford
2019 RAM 1500 Sport - Heated Seats - Remote Start 64,000 KM $40,794 + tax & lic
2008 Ford Escape Limited 221,051 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2022 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat LARIAT 145,012 KM $68,794 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Steeltown Ford
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Steeltown Ford
933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
Call Dealer
1-888-632-XXXX(click to show)
$40,794
+ taxes & licensing>
Steeltown Ford
1-888-632-0323
2019 RAM 1500