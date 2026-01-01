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<b>Low Mileage, Heated Seats, Remote Start, Heated Steering Wheel, Aluminum Wheels, Proximity Key!</b><br> <br> We value your TIME, we wont waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you cant make it out to us we will come straight to you!<br><br><br> <br>Beauty meets brawn with this rugged Ram 1500. This 2019 Ram 1500 is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.<br> <br>The Ram 1500 delivers power and performance everywhere you need it, with a tech-forward cabin that is all about comfort and convenience. Loaded with best-in-class features, its easy to see why the Ram 1500 is so popular. With the most towing and hauling capability in a Ram 1500, as well as improved efficiency and exceptional capability, this truck has the grit to take on any task.<br> <br>This low mileage Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has just 64,000 km. Its Black in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 395HP 5.7L 8 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. <br> <br> Our 1500s trim level is Sport. This Ram 1500 Sport comes very well equipped with performance styling, unique aluminum wheels, a heated leather steering wheel, heated front seats, Uconnect with a larger touchscreen, wireless streaming audio, USB input jacks, and a useful rear view camera. This sleek pickup truck also comes with body-colored bumpers with rear step, a power rear window and power heated side mirrors, proximity keyless entry, cruise control, LED Lights, an HD suspension, towing equipment, a Parkview rear camera, front fog lights and so much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Remote Start, Heated Steering Wheel, Aluminum Wheels, Proximity Key, LED Lights, Touchscreen.<br> To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this <a href=http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C6SRFLT6KN767906 target=_blank>http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C6SRFLT6KN767906</a>. <br/><br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link: <a href=http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La target=_blank>http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La</a><br> <br/>Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of <b>$302.39</b> with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Platinum Shield Protection & Tire Warranty included / Total cost of borrowing $14242 ). See dealer for details. <br><br>Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years. <br>Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations. <br>Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.<br><br><br>Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:<br>- Life Time Tire Warranty <br>Cars cost less in Selkirk <br><br>Dealer Permit # 1039<br><br><br> Come by and check out our fleet of 90+ used cars and trucks and 170+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o

2019 RAM 1500

64,000 KM

Details Description Features

$40,794

+ taxes & licensing
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Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 RAM 1500

Sport - Heated Seats - Remote Start

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14328716

2019 RAM 1500

Sport - Heated Seats - Remote Start

Location

Steeltown Ford

933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7

1-888-632-0323

Contact Seller

$40,794

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments
Used
64,000KM
VIN 1C6SRFLT6KN767906

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 64,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage, Heated Seats, Remote Start, Heated Steering Wheel, Aluminum Wheels, Proximity Key!

We value your TIME, we won't waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you can't make it out to us we will come straight to you!



Beauty meets brawn with this rugged Ram 1500. This 2019 Ram 1500 is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.

The Ram 1500 delivers power and performance everywhere you need it, with a tech-forward cabin that is all about comfort and convenience. Loaded with best-in-class features, it's easy to see why the Ram 1500 is so popular. With the most towing and hauling capability in a Ram 1500, as well as improved efficiency and exceptional capability, this truck has the grit to take on any task.

This low mileage Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has just 64,000 km. It's Black in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 395HP 5.7L 8 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

Our 1500's trim level is Sport. This Ram 1500 Sport comes very well equipped with performance styling, unique aluminum wheels, a heated leather steering wheel, heated front seats, Uconnect with a larger touchscreen, wireless streaming audio, USB input jacks, and a useful rear view camera. This sleek pickup truck also comes with body-colored bumpers with rear step, a power rear window and power heated side mirrors, proximity keyless entry, cruise control, LED Lights, an HD suspension, towing equipment, a Parkview rear camera, front fog lights and so much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Remote Start, Heated Steering Wheel, Aluminum Wheels, Proximity Key, LED Lights, Touchscreen.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C6SRFLT6KN767906.


To apply right now for financing use this link: http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La

Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $302.39 with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Platinum Shield Protection & Tire Warranty included / Total cost of borrowing $14242 ). See dealer for details.

Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years.
Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations.
Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.


Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:
- Life Time Tire Warranty
Cars cost less in Selkirk

Dealer Permit # 1039


Come by and check out our fleet of 90+ used cars and trucks and 170+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels

Interior

Cruise Control
Heated Seats
remote start
Heated Steering Wheel

Safety

REAR CAMERA

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Proximity Key

Seating

Power Driver Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

Streaming Audio

Additional Features

LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Steeltown Ford

Steeltown Ford

933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7

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1-888-632-XXXX

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1-888-632-0323

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$40,794

+ taxes & licensing>

Steeltown Ford

1-888-632-0323

2019 RAM 1500