2020 Dodge Durango
R/T - Leather Seats - Cooled Seats
58,935KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8567732
- Stock #: 22JG0126A
- VIN: 1C4SDJCT2LC115050
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 58,935 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $58705 - Our Price is just $56995!
A real family hauler, a real SUV, and a real stylish ride, the Dodge Durango does it all. This 2020 Dodge Durango is for sale today.
Filled with impressive standard features, this 2020 Dodge Durango is a surprising, adventurous ride. Versatile as they come, you can manage any road you find in comfort and style, while effortlessly leading the pack in this Dodge Durango. For a capable, impressive, and versatile family SUV that can still climb mountains, this Dodge Durango is ready for your family's next big adventure.This SUV has 58,935 kms. It's grey in colour . It has a 8 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 360HP 5.7L 8 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Durango's trim level is R/T. The R/T name is earned with a massively upgraded drivetrain, sport mode, performance steering and suspension, rear load leveling suspension, all wheel drive and paddle shifters really keep you moving. Racetrack LED tail lamps, a power liftgate, unique aluminum wheels, rear parking assistance, remote start, and ready alert braking keep you safe, while also providing style and convenience. Additional features include a Uconnect 4C infotainment system with navigation, a 8.4 inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, a premium Alpine sound system, a 115 volt power outlet, chrome interior accents, heated and cooled leather seats, a heated leather steering wheel, 3rd row seating with remote folding headrests, a SRT inspired hood, 4G LTE Wi-Fi and a proximity entry key with push button start. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Navigation, Heated Seats, Premium Sound Package, Power Liftgate, Aluminum Wheels.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C4SDJCT2LC115050.
Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram is at 1011 Manitoba Avenue in Selkirk, just 15 minutes or a slapshot away from the Perimeter. We pride ourselves in friendly, knowledgeable staff and a no-pressure sales approach. We have been named DealerRater's Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and Ram Dealer of the Year for Manitoba for three years running. Come find out why! o~o
Vehicle Features
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
COOLED SEATS
remote start
Heated Steering Wheel
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Proximity Key
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Navigation
Premium Sound Package
ParkSense
4G LTE Wi-Fi
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
