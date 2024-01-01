$26,991+ tax & licensing
2021 Chevrolet TrailBlazer
LT
2021 Chevrolet TrailBlazer
LT
Location
Selkirk GM
1010 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
204-482-1010
$26,991
+ taxes & licensing
74,580KM
Used
VIN KL79MRSL3MB148349
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Mileage 74,580 KM
Vehicle Description
Remote Start, Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Lane Keep Assist!
This Trailblazer is ready to get up, get out, and enjoy the open road ahead. This 2021 Chevrolet Trailblazer is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
The 2021 Trailblazer is spacious, bold and has the technology and capability to help you get up and get out there. Whether the trail you blaze is on the pavement or off of it, this incredible Trailblazer is ready to be your partner through it all. Striking style is the first thing you'll notice about this SUV. Its sculpted design and bold proportions give it a fresh, modern feel. While its capable chassis and seating for the whole family means this SUV is ready for what's next. The spacious interior features a versatile center console that keeps items within easy reach. Your passengers will stay comfortable with plenty of rear-seat leg room and tons of spots to store their things.This SUV has 74,580 kms. It's midnight blue metallic in colour . It has a 9 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 155HP 1.3L 3 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Trailblazer's trim level is LT. Upgrading to this Trailblazer LT is a great choice as it comes better equipped with remote engine start, LED fog lights, blind spot detection, rear cross traffic alert and rear park assist. Additional features include heated front seats, a power driver seat, unique aluminum wheels, Intellibeam automatic headlights, a colour touchscreen infotainment system featuring wireless Android Auto and wireless Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth streaming audio with voice command, lane keep assist with lane departure warning. Other great features are front collision alert, automatic emergency braking, a rear vision camera, 40/60 split rear bench seat and is 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot capable. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Remote Start, Heated Seats, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Lane Keep Assist, Aluminum Wheels, Park Assist.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.selkirkchevrolet.com/pre-qualify-for-financing/
Selkirk Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd carries an impressive selection of new and pre-owned cars, crossovers and SUVs. No matter what vehicle you might have in mind, we've got the perfect fit for you. If you're looking to lease your next vehicle or finance it, we have competitive specials for you. We also have an extensive collection of quality pre-owned and certified vehicles at affordable prices. Winnipeg GMC, Chevrolet and Buick shoppers can visit us in Selkirk for all their automotive needs today! We are located at 1010 MANITOBA AVE SELKIRK, MB R1A 3T7 or via phone at 204-482-1010.
Come by and check out our fleet of 90+ used cars and trucks and 180+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Remote Start, Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Lane Keep Assist, Aluminum Wheels, Park Assist, Blind Spot Detection, Autonomous Braking, Intellibeam, 4G LTE, Teen Driver, Lane Departure Warning, Rear View Camera, Streaming Audio
Selkirk GM
1010 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
$26,991
+ taxes & licensing
Selkirk GM
204-482-1010
2021 Chevrolet TrailBlazer