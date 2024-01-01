Menu
<b>Aluminum Wheels, Synthetic Leather Seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Lane Keep Assist!</b><br> <br> We value your TIME, we wont waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you cant make it out to us we will come straight to you!<br><br><br> <br> If comfort was a car, it would be this 2022 Buick Encore. This 2022 Buick Encore GX is fresh on our lot in Selkirk. <br> <br>With a fresh new look, an impressive powertrain, and an incredible list of modern features, this 2022 Buick Encore GX is more than just a boring compact SUV. It offers unique exterior styling with a sporty and fresh look, while remaining elegant and refined. The drivetrain provides a more engaging driving experience, while managing to be even more fuel efficient and the interior offers a supportive driving experience. No matter where youre headed, the Encore GX is sure to get you there in style!This SUV has 79,200 kms. Its summit white in colour . It has a 9 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 155HP 1.3L 3 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br> Our Encore GXs trim level is Preferred. Elevate your weekend in this Encore GX Preferred with comfortable cloth and leatherette seats, premium LED lights, remote keyless entry, an 8 inch touchscreen that is paired with wireless Apple CarPlay, wireless Android Auto, SiriusXM radio and GM OnStar capability. Additional features include Buick Driver Confidence package that includes automatic emergency braking, lane keep assist with lane departure warning, forward collision alert, front pedestrian braking, a following distance indicator, leather wrapped steering wheel, stylish aluminum wheels, heated power side mirrors, chrome trim accents, cruise control plus so much more! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Aluminum Wheels, Synthetic Leather Seats, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Lane Keep Assist, Forward Collision Alert, Remote Keyless Entry. <br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La target=_blank>http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La</a><br><br> <br/><br> Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of <b>$190.98</b> with $0 down for 96 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Platinum Shield Protection & Tire Warranty included / Total cost of borrowing $11431 ). See dealer for details. <br> <br>Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years. <br>Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations. <br>Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.<br><br><br>Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:<br>- Life Time Tire Warranty <br>Cars cost less in Selkirk <br><br>Dealer Permit # 1039<br><br><br> Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 240+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk.

Steeltown Ford

933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7

1-888-632-0323

Used
79,200KM
VIN KL4MMCSL1NB123374

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
  • Interior Colour Cloth, Ebony with Ebony interior accents
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A2530
  • Mileage 79,200 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels

Interior

Remote Keyless Entry
Rear View Camera
Apple CarPlay

Safety

Onstar
Forward collision alert
Lane Keep Assist

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto
Streaming Audio

Additional Features

LED Lights
SiriusXM
Synthetic Leather Seats

$28,294

+ tax & licensing

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2022 Buick Encore GX