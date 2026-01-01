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2022 Ford Bronco
Base 4 Door 4x4
2022 Ford Bronco
Base 4 Door 4x4
Location
Steeltown Ford
933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
1-888-632-0323
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
139,940KM
VIN 1FMDE5BH2NLB36750
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 139,940 KM
Vehicle Description
We value your TIME, we won't waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you can't make it out to us we will come straight to you!
Ready to help shift your perspective, this Ford Bronco will let you push boundaries on your own terms! This 2022 Ford Bronco is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
After years of research and endless miles of driving, the Ford Bronco is back and better than ever! It's been torture-tested in some of the toughest and most grueling places in the world and is now ready for your off-road adventures to begin. With plenty of room for your friends and family, plus all of their gear, this impressive SUV was designed, engineered and 'Built Ford Tough' so you can depend on it to get you out into the wild and back again.
This SUV has 139,940 km. It's Blue in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 275HP 2.3L 4 Cylinder Engine.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FMDE5BH2NLB36750.
To apply right now for financing use this link: http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La
Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years.
Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations.
Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.
Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:
- Life Time Tire Warranty
Cars cost less in Selkirk
Dealer Permit # 1039
Come by and check out our fleet of 110+ used cars and trucks and 160+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o
Ready to help shift your perspective, this Ford Bronco will let you push boundaries on your own terms! This 2022 Ford Bronco is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
After years of research and endless miles of driving, the Ford Bronco is back and better than ever! It's been torture-tested in some of the toughest and most grueling places in the world and is now ready for your off-road adventures to begin. With plenty of room for your friends and family, plus all of their gear, this impressive SUV was designed, engineered and 'Built Ford Tough' so you can depend on it to get you out into the wild and back again.
This SUV has 139,940 km. It's Blue in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 275HP 2.3L 4 Cylinder Engine.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FMDE5BH2NLB36750.
To apply right now for financing use this link: http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La
Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years.
Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations.
Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.
Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:
- Life Time Tire Warranty
Cars cost less in Selkirk
Dealer Permit # 1039
Come by and check out our fleet of 110+ used cars and trucks and 160+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Steeltown Ford
933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
Call Dealer
1-888-632-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
Steeltown Ford
1-888-632-0323
2022 Ford Bronco