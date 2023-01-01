2022 Kia Sportage

$36,294 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 6 , 4 2 1 K M Used

Listing ID: 10596699

10596699 Stock #: A23104

A23104 VIN: KNDPMCAC1N7010578

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 16,421 KM

Vehicle Features Seating Heated Seats Safety REAR CAMERA Convenience Proximity Key Media / Nav / Comm Android Auto Apple CarPlay

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.