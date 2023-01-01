$36,294+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$36,294
+ taxes & licensing
Steeltown Ford
1-888-632-0323
2022 Kia Sportage
2022 Kia Sportage
LX - Heated Seats - Apple CarPlay
Location
Steeltown Ford
933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
1-888-632-0323
$36,294
+ taxes & licensing
16,421KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10596699
- Stock #: A23104
- VIN: KNDPMCAC1N7010578
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 16,421 KM
Vehicle Description
We value your TIME, we won't waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you can't make it out to us we will come straight to you!
This Kia Sportage was designed for adventure, but that sure won't slow down its admirable looks. This 2022 Kia Sportage is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
Made for adventure, with the looks to match, this 2022 Kia Sportage has earned a name for itself in the Crossover SUV segment. If you add all that to the class leading Kia warranty and reputation for long feature lists, this 2022 Sportage becomes an easy choice. If you need a modern, reliable, and capable SUV with style to match, no need to look further than this 2022 Kia Sportage.This low mileage SUV has just 16,421 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 181HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Sportage's trim level is LX. This Kia Sportage LX was designed to make your drive even more comfortable with heated seats, remote keyless entry, voice activated infotainment on a 8 inch color touchscreen display with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth hands free connectivity with streaming audio and comfortable cloth seats. The exterior is a real head turner with stylish aluminum wheels, chrome exterior accents and front fog lamps. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Proximity Key, Rear Camera.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $244.98 with $0 down for 96 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Platinum Shield Protection & Tire Warranty included / Total cost of borrowing $14662 ). See dealer for details.
Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years.
Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations.
Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.
Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:
- Life Time Tire Warranty
Cars cost less in Selkirk
Dealer Permit # 1039
Come by and check out our fleet of 90+ used cars and trucks and 130+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Safety
REAR CAMERA
Convenience
Proximity Key
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Steeltown Ford
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Steeltown Ford
933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7