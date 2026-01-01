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2022 Lincoln Aviator
Reserve - Sunroof - Cooled Seats
2022 Lincoln Aviator
Reserve - Sunroof - Cooled Seats
Location
Steeltown Ford
933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
1-888-632-0323
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
58,000KM
VIN 5LM5J7XC6NGL17638
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 58,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Cooled Seats, Leather Seats, Navigation, Power Liftgate!
We value your TIME, we won't waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you can't make it out to us we will come straight to you!
Full of amazing design both inside and out, this Lincoln Aviator is using an old name to bring something new to midsize SUVs. This 2022 Lincoln Aviator is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
With a stylish exterior, a plush cabin, and a pair of potent powertrains, this 2022 Lincoln Aviator offers nearly the same luxury experience as the larger Navigator, but its more compact, mid-size dimensions make it easier to live with. This Aviator is all about quiet comfort; its ride is compliant and its driving demeanor relaxed, no matter the conditions.
This SUV has 58,000 km. It's Black in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 400HP 3.0L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Aviator's trim level is Reserve. This Aviator Reserve oozes luxury with a dual row sunroof, heated and cooled premium leather seats, a heated leather steering wheel, driver memory settings, remote start, and a proximity key with proximity cargo access. Stay connected with modern features such as SYNC 3 infotainment system with voice command and touchscreen, navigation, wi-fi, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and Revel Audio System. If that isnt enough for you, this luxury midsize SUV also comes with a dual exhaust, adaptive suspension, permanent locking hubs, aluminum alloy wheels, chrome accents, automatic LED headlamps, Lincoln Co-Pilot 360, collision mitigation, lane keep assist, blind spot detection, and a 360 camera. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Cooled Seats, Leather Seats, Navigation, Power Liftgate, Blind Spot Detection, Lane Keep Assist.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=5LM5J7XC6NGL17638.
To apply right now for financing use this link: http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La
Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years.
Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations.
Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.
Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:
- Life Time Tire Warranty
Cars cost less in Selkirk
Dealer Permit # 1039
Come by and check out our fleet of 90+ used cars and trucks and 230+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o
We value your TIME, we won't waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you can't make it out to us we will come straight to you!
Full of amazing design both inside and out, this Lincoln Aviator is using an old name to bring something new to midsize SUVs. This 2022 Lincoln Aviator is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
With a stylish exterior, a plush cabin, and a pair of potent powertrains, this 2022 Lincoln Aviator offers nearly the same luxury experience as the larger Navigator, but its more compact, mid-size dimensions make it easier to live with. This Aviator is all about quiet comfort; its ride is compliant and its driving demeanor relaxed, no matter the conditions.
This SUV has 58,000 km. It's Black in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 400HP 3.0L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Aviator's trim level is Reserve. This Aviator Reserve oozes luxury with a dual row sunroof, heated and cooled premium leather seats, a heated leather steering wheel, driver memory settings, remote start, and a proximity key with proximity cargo access. Stay connected with modern features such as SYNC 3 infotainment system with voice command and touchscreen, navigation, wi-fi, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and Revel Audio System. If that isnt enough for you, this luxury midsize SUV also comes with a dual exhaust, adaptive suspension, permanent locking hubs, aluminum alloy wheels, chrome accents, automatic LED headlamps, Lincoln Co-Pilot 360, collision mitigation, lane keep assist, blind spot detection, and a 360 camera. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Cooled Seats, Leather Seats, Navigation, Power Liftgate, Blind Spot Detection, Lane Keep Assist.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=5LM5J7XC6NGL17638.
To apply right now for financing use this link: http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La
Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years.
Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations.
Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.
Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:
- Life Time Tire Warranty
Cars cost less in Selkirk
Dealer Permit # 1039
Come by and check out our fleet of 90+ used cars and trucks and 230+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Power Liftgate
Interior
Navigation
Safety
REAR CAMERA
Lane Keep Assist
Comfort
Tri-Zone Climate Control
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
LED Lights
Blind Spot Detection
SYNC 3
SiriusXM
Collision Mitigation
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Steeltown Ford
933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
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Steeltown Ford
1-888-632-0323
2022 Lincoln Aviator