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2023 Chevrolet Blazer
RS - Sunroof - Premium Audio
2023 Chevrolet Blazer
RS - Sunroof - Premium Audio
Location
Steeltown Ford
933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
1-888-632-0323
$36,794
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
72,069KM
VIN 3GNKBKRS6PS224337
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 26316A
- Mileage 72,069 KM
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Premium Audio, Wireless Charging, Navigation, Leather Seats!
We value your TIME, we won't waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you can't make it out to us we will come straight to you!
Sophisticated and extremely capable, this 2023 Chevrolet Blazer checks all the boxes for the perfect utilitarian aimed family crossover. This 2023 Chevrolet Blazer is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
Sculpted and stylish with a roomy, driver-centric interior, this Chevrolet Blazer is engineered with form and function in mind. With loads of features and tech, it is a potent and highly capable crossover SUV that is big on practicality, passenger comfort and premium driving experiences. With a driver-focused interior, this Chevy Blazer invites you to take the wheel. Controls, switches and features are easily within reach and right where you expect them to be. This SUV has 72,069 km. It's nice in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 308HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Blazer's trim level is RS. Upgrading to this ultra sporty Blazer RS is a great choice as it comes with a long list of features. You'll get unique black aluminum wheels, a black mesh grille with hexagonal design, HID headlamps, an 8 inch touch screen display paired with navigation, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, SiriusXM and OnStar. Additional features include leather seats and power front seats, Chevrolet 4G LTE capability, a leather wrapped steering wheel, rear park assist and remote engine start, lane keep assist with lane departure warning, dual zone climate control, an HD rear view camera, forward collision alert and so much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Premium Audio, Wireless Charging, Navigation, Leather Seats, Tow package, Heated Seats.
To apply right now for financing use this link: http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $248.36 with $0 down for 96 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Platinum Shield Protection & Tire Warranty included / Total cost of borrowing $14864 ). See dealer for details.
Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years.
Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations.
Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.
Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:
- Life Time Tire Warranty
Cars cost less in Selkirk
Dealer Permit # 1039
Come by and check out our fleet of 120+ used cars and trucks and 170+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o
We value your TIME, we won't waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you can't make it out to us we will come straight to you!
Sophisticated and extremely capable, this 2023 Chevrolet Blazer checks all the boxes for the perfect utilitarian aimed family crossover. This 2023 Chevrolet Blazer is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
Sculpted and stylish with a roomy, driver-centric interior, this Chevrolet Blazer is engineered with form and function in mind. With loads of features and tech, it is a potent and highly capable crossover SUV that is big on practicality, passenger comfort and premium driving experiences. With a driver-focused interior, this Chevy Blazer invites you to take the wheel. Controls, switches and features are easily within reach and right where you expect them to be. This SUV has 72,069 km. It's nice in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 308HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Blazer's trim level is RS. Upgrading to this ultra sporty Blazer RS is a great choice as it comes with a long list of features. You'll get unique black aluminum wheels, a black mesh grille with hexagonal design, HID headlamps, an 8 inch touch screen display paired with navigation, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, SiriusXM and OnStar. Additional features include leather seats and power front seats, Chevrolet 4G LTE capability, a leather wrapped steering wheel, rear park assist and remote engine start, lane keep assist with lane departure warning, dual zone climate control, an HD rear view camera, forward collision alert and so much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Premium Audio, Wireless Charging, Navigation, Leather Seats, Tow package, Heated Seats.
To apply right now for financing use this link: http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $248.36 with $0 down for 96 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Platinum Shield Protection & Tire Warranty included / Total cost of borrowing $14864 ). See dealer for details.
Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years.
Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations.
Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.
Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:
- Life Time Tire Warranty
Cars cost less in Selkirk
Dealer Permit # 1039
Come by and check out our fleet of 120+ used cars and trucks and 170+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Power Liftgate
Convenience
Tow Package
Interior
Navigation
WIRELESS CHARGING
Comfort
Climate Control
Safety
REAR CAMERA
Forward Collision Warning
Lane Keep Assist
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
Premium Audio
Blind Spot Detection
SiriusXM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Steeltown Ford
933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
Call Dealer
1-888-632-XXXX(click to show)
$36,794
+ taxes & licensing>
Steeltown Ford
1-888-632-0323
2023 Chevrolet Blazer