Menu
Account
Sign In
<b>Low Mileage!</b><br> <br> We value your TIME, we wont waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you cant make it out to us we will come straight to you!<br><br><br> <br> The Mustang Mach-E is the new shape of freedom and offers an expansive range, zero emissions and handsome good looks. This 2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E is fresh on our lot in Selkirk. <br> <br>The iconic Mustang name is taking a step into the future with this new Mustang Mach-E. With a design inspired by classic lines and aggressive stance of the legendary pony car, this Mustang Mach-E turns heads while lowering your gas bill. On top of the incredible design, this Mustang offers true performance, practical cargo space, and cutting edge technology to keep you comfortable and connected.This low mileage SUV has just 10,944 kms. Its black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. <br> To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this <a href=http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=3FMTK3SS9PMA17003 target=_blank>http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=3FMTK3SS9PMA17003</a>. <br/><br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La target=_blank>http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La</a><br><br> <br/><br> Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of <b>$356.36</b> with $0 down for 96 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Platinum Shield Protection & Tire Warranty included / Total cost of borrowing $21328 ). See dealer for details. <br> <br>Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years. <br>Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations. <br>Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.<br><br><br>Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:<br>- Life Time Tire Warranty <br>Cars cost less in Selkirk <br><br>Dealer Permit # 1039<br><br><br> Come by and check out our fleet of 110+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o

2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E

10,944 KM

Details Description

$52,794

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E

PREMIUM AWD STD - Low Mileage

Watch This Vehicle

2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E

PREMIUM AWD STD - Low Mileage

Location

Steeltown Ford

933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7

1-888-632-0323

Contact Seller

$52,794

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
10,944KM
Used
VIN 3FMTK3SS9PMA17003

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 24122A
  • Mileage 10,944 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage!

We value your TIME, we won't waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you can't make it out to us we will come straight to you!



The Mustang Mach-E is the new shape of freedom and offers an expansive range, zero emissions and handsome good looks. This 2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.

The iconic Mustang name is taking a step into the future with this new Mustang Mach-E. With a design inspired by classic lines and aggressive stance of the legendary pony car, this Mustang Mach-E turns heads while lowering your gas bill. On top of the incredible design, this Mustang offers true performance, practical cargo space, and cutting edge technology to keep you comfortable and connected.This low mileage SUV has just 10,944 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=3FMTK3SS9PMA17003.


To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $356.36 with $0 down for 96 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Platinum Shield Protection & Tire Warranty included / Total cost of borrowing $21328 ). See dealer for details.

Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years.
Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations.
Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.


Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:
- Life Time Tire Warranty
Cars cost less in Selkirk

Dealer Permit # 1039


Come by and check out our fleet of 110+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Steeltown Ford

Used 2022 Ford MAVERICK XLT AWD for sale in Selkirk, MB
2022 Ford MAVERICK XLT AWD 54,669 KM $39,794 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Ford F-150 XLT - Remote Start - Apple CarPlay for sale in Selkirk, MB
2021 Ford F-150 XLT - Remote Start - Apple CarPlay 150,525 KM $37,794 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Ford F-150 for sale in Selkirk, MB
2011 Ford F-150 223,625 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Steeltown Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Steeltown Ford

Steeltown Ford

933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7

Call Dealer

1-888-632-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-632-0323

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$52,794

+ taxes & licensing

Steeltown Ford

1-888-632-0323

Contact Seller
2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E