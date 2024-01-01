$52,794+ tax & licensing
2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E
PREMIUM AWD STD - Low Mileage
Location
Steeltown Ford
933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
1-888-632-0323
$52,794
+ taxes & licensing
10,944KM
Used
VIN 3FMTK3SS9PMA17003
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 24122A
- Mileage 10,944 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage!
We value your TIME, we won't waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you can't make it out to us we will come straight to you!
The Mustang Mach-E is the new shape of freedom and offers an expansive range, zero emissions and handsome good looks. This 2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
The iconic Mustang name is taking a step into the future with this new Mustang Mach-E. With a design inspired by classic lines and aggressive stance of the legendary pony car, this Mustang Mach-E turns heads while lowering your gas bill. On top of the incredible design, this Mustang offers true performance, practical cargo space, and cutting edge technology to keep you comfortable and connected.This low mileage SUV has just 10,944 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=3FMTK3SS9PMA17003.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $356.36 with $0 down for 96 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Platinum Shield Protection & Tire Warranty included / Total cost of borrowing $21328 ). See dealer for details.
Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years.
Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations.
Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.
Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:
- Life Time Tire Warranty
Cars cost less in Selkirk
Dealer Permit # 1039
Come by and check out our fleet of 110+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o
Steeltown Ford
933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E