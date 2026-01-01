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2024 Ford Edge
SEL - Heated Seats - Power Liftgate
2024 Ford Edge
SEL - Heated Seats - Power Liftgate
Location
Steeltown Ford
933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
1-888-632-0323
$32,794
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
41,747KM
VIN 2FMPK4J92RBB17454
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # A3087
- Mileage 41,747 KM
Vehicle Description
Heated Seats, Power Liftgate, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Remote Start!
We value your TIME, we won't waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you can't make it out to us we will come straight to you!
Comfortable ride quality, an airy cabin and generous standard tech features make this 2024 Ford Edge a stand-out SUV. This 2024 Ford Edge is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
With meticulous attention to detail and amazing style, the Ford Edge seamlessly integrates power, performance and handling with awesome technology to help you multitask your way through the challenges that life throws your way. Made for an active lifestyle and spontaneous getaways, the Ford Edge is as rough and tumble as you are. Push the boundaries and stay connected to the road with this sweet ride!
This SUV has 41,747 km. It's Blue in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 250HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Edge's trim level is SEL. Stepping up to this SEL trim rewards you with plush heated front seats featuring power adjustment and lumbar support, a power liftgate for rear cargo access, a key fob with remote engine start and rear parking sensors, in addition to a 12-inch capacitive infotainment screen bundled with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, SiriusXM satellite radio, a 6-speaker audio setup, and 4G mobile hotspot internet connectivity. You and yours are assured of optimum road safety, with blind spot detection, rear cross traffic alert, pre-collision assist with automatic emergency braking, lane keeping assist, lane departure warning, forward collision alert, driver monitoring alert, and a rearview camera with an inbuilt washer. Also standard include proximity keyless entry, dual-zone climate control, 60-40 split front folding rear seats, LED headlights with automatic high beams, and even more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Power Liftgate, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Remote Start, Ford Co-Pilot360, Lane Keep Assist.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=2FMPK4J92RBB17454.
To apply right now for financing use this link: http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La
Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years.
Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations.
Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.
Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:
- Life Time Tire Warranty
Cars cost less in Selkirk
Dealer Permit # 1039
Come by and check out our fleet of 100+ used cars and trucks and 150+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o
We value your TIME, we won't waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you can't make it out to us we will come straight to you!
Comfortable ride quality, an airy cabin and generous standard tech features make this 2024 Ford Edge a stand-out SUV. This 2024 Ford Edge is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
With meticulous attention to detail and amazing style, the Ford Edge seamlessly integrates power, performance and handling with awesome technology to help you multitask your way through the challenges that life throws your way. Made for an active lifestyle and spontaneous getaways, the Ford Edge is as rough and tumble as you are. Push the boundaries and stay connected to the road with this sweet ride!
This SUV has 41,747 km. It's Blue in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 250HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Edge's trim level is SEL. Stepping up to this SEL trim rewards you with plush heated front seats featuring power adjustment and lumbar support, a power liftgate for rear cargo access, a key fob with remote engine start and rear parking sensors, in addition to a 12-inch capacitive infotainment screen bundled with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, SiriusXM satellite radio, a 6-speaker audio setup, and 4G mobile hotspot internet connectivity. You and yours are assured of optimum road safety, with blind spot detection, rear cross traffic alert, pre-collision assist with automatic emergency braking, lane keeping assist, lane departure warning, forward collision alert, driver monitoring alert, and a rearview camera with an inbuilt washer. Also standard include proximity keyless entry, dual-zone climate control, 60-40 split front folding rear seats, LED headlights with automatic high beams, and even more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Power Liftgate, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Remote Start, Ford Co-Pilot360, Lane Keep Assist.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=2FMPK4J92RBB17454.
To apply right now for financing use this link: http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La
Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years.
Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations.
Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.
Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:
- Life Time Tire Warranty
Cars cost less in Selkirk
Dealer Permit # 1039
Come by and check out our fleet of 100+ used cars and trucks and 150+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Interior
remote start
Comfort
Climate Control
Exterior
Power Liftgate
Convenience
Proximity Key
Safety
Lane Departure Warning
Forward collision alert
Lane Keep Assist
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
LED Lights
SiriusXM
4G WiFi
Ford Co-Pilot360
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Steeltown Ford
933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
Call Dealer
1-888-632-XXXX(click to show)
$32,794
+ taxes & licensing>
Steeltown Ford
1-888-632-0323
2024 Ford Edge