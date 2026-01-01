$28,794+ taxes & licensing
2024 Ford Escape
Active - Apple CarPlay - Android Auto
Location
Steeltown Ford
933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
1-888-632-0323
$28,794
+ taxes & licensing
Used
53,180KM
VIN 1FMCU9GN8RUA72556
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # A2953
- Mileage 53,180 KM
Vehicle Description
Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Power Liftgate, Blind Spot Detection, Lane Keep Assist!
We value your TIME, we won't waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you can't make it out to us we will come straight to you!
Unique and classy, this Ford Escape offers everything you're looking for in a mid sized SUV. This 2024 Ford Escape is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
This Ford Escape was built for an active lifestyle and offers plenty of options for you to hit the road in your own individual style. Whether you need a family SUV for soccer practice, a capable adventure vehicle, or both, the versatile Ford Escape has you covered. Built for those who live on the go, the 2024 Ford Escape is made to be unstoppable. This SUV has 53,180 km. It's Silver in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 180HP 1.5L 3 Cylinder Engine.
Our Escape's trim level is Active. Immensely practical and stylish, this Ford Escape Active packs amazing standard features such as a power-operated liftgate for rear cargo access, LED headlights with automatic high beams, an 8-inch infotainment screen powered by SYNC 4 with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, FordPass Connect with 4G mobile internet hotspot access, and proximity keyless entry with push button start. Road safety features include blind spot detection, pre-collision assist with automatic emergency braking and a back-up camera, lane keeping assist, lane departure warning, and front and rear collision mitigation. Additional features include dual-zone climate control, front and rear cupholders, smart device remote engine start, and even more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Power Liftgate, Blind Spot Detection, Lane Keep Assist, Lane Departure Warning, Forward Collision Alert.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FMCU9GN8RUA72556.
To apply right now for financing use this link: http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La
Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years.
Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations.
Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.
Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:
- Life Time Tire Warranty
Cars cost less in Selkirk
Dealer Permit # 1039
Come by and check out our fleet of 90+ used cars and trucks and 130+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o
Vehicle Features
Comfort
Climate Control
Safety
REAR CAMERA
Lane Departure Warning
Forward collision alert
Lane Keep Assist
Exterior
Power Liftgate
Convenience
Proximity Key
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
LED Lights
Blind Spot Detection
SiriusXM
4G Wi-Fi
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Steeltown Ford
933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
2024 Ford Escape