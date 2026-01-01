$26,991+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2024 GMC Terrain
AWD SLE
2024 GMC Terrain
AWD SLE
Location
Selkirk GM
1010 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
204-482-1010
$26,991
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
107,651KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GKALTEG3RL225309
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P225309
- Mileage 107,651 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
AWD
Automatic
Alloy Wheels;Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning;Bluetooth Connection;Cruise Control;Heated Seats;Power Seats;Power Windows;Remote Start;Satellite Radio;Smart Device Integration;Wi-Fi Hotspot
Backup Camera;Lane Assist
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Selkirk GM
2024 GMC Terrain AWD SLE 107,651 KM $26,991 + tax & lic
2018 GMC Sierra 1500 4WD Crew Cab Short Box SLE 87,096 KM $32,991 + tax & lic
2024 Honda Civic Sedan LX-B CVT Sedan 42,711 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Email Selkirk GM
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Selkirk GM
1010 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
Call Dealer
204-482-XXXX(click to show)
204-482-1010
Alternate Numbers1-888-672-7621
$26,991
+ taxes & licensing>
Selkirk GM
204-482-1010
2024 GMC Terrain