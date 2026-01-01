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2024 GMC Terrain

107,651 KM

Details Features

$26,991

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2024 GMC Terrain

AWD SLE

Watch This Vehicle
14337338

2024 GMC Terrain

AWD SLE

Location

Selkirk GM

1010 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7

204-482-1010

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Contact Seller

$26,991

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments
Used
107,651KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GKALTEG3RL225309

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P225309
  • Mileage 107,651 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

AWD
Automatic
Alloy Wheels;Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning;Bluetooth Connection;Cruise Control;Heated Seats;Power Seats;Power Windows;Remote Start;Satellite Radio;Smart Device Integration;Wi-Fi Hotspot
Backup Camera;Lane Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Selkirk GM

Selkirk GM

1010 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7

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204-482-XXXX

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204-482-1010

Alternate Numbers
1-888-672-7621
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$26,991

+ taxes & licensing>

Selkirk GM

204-482-1010

2024 GMC Terrain