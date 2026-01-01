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2024 Nissan Sentra
SV - Remote Start - Proximity Key
2024 Nissan Sentra
SV - Remote Start - Proximity Key
Location
Steeltown Ford
933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
1-888-632-0323
$25,794
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
22,503KM
VIN 3N1AB8CV5RY246553
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 22,503 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Remote Start, Adaptive Cruise Control, Proximity Key, Climate Control, Heated Seats!
We value your TIME, we won't waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you can't make it out to us we will come straight to you!
Dynamic performance in every curve and presence in every line, this 2024 Sentra is ready to step up. This 2024 Nissan Sentra is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
More excitement for the same fuel efficiency was achieved through intelligent design in this 2024 Sentra. Offering an interior you expect from the luxury vehicle, this compact car is packed with power and excitement from the beautiful lights to the stunning spoiler. All the impressive looks blend seamlessly with the upscale interior, making this Sentra an instant classic. This low mileage sedan has just 22,503 km. It's White in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 149HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Sentra's trim level is SV. This Sentra SV steps things up with alloy wheels, proximity keyless entry with remote start, adaptive cruise control, dual-zone climate control and front USB A/C charging, along with other amazing standard features such as heated front seats, front and rear cupholders, and an upgraded 8-inch infotainment touchscreen with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Siri Eyes Free, and Google Assistant. Safety features also include blind spot detection, intelligent emergency braking, lane departure warning, forward and rear collision mitigation, driver monitoring alert, and a rearview camera. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Remote Start, Adaptive Cruise Control, Proximity Key, Climate Control, Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto.
To apply right now for financing use this link: http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La
Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years.
Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations.
Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.
Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:
- Life Time Tire Warranty
Cars cost less in Selkirk
Dealer Permit # 1039
Come by and check out our fleet of 110+ used cars and trucks and 150+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o
We value your TIME, we won't waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you can't make it out to us we will come straight to you!
Dynamic performance in every curve and presence in every line, this 2024 Sentra is ready to step up. This 2024 Nissan Sentra is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
More excitement for the same fuel efficiency was achieved through intelligent design in this 2024 Sentra. Offering an interior you expect from the luxury vehicle, this compact car is packed with power and excitement from the beautiful lights to the stunning spoiler. All the impressive looks blend seamlessly with the upscale interior, making this Sentra an instant classic. This low mileage sedan has just 22,503 km. It's White in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 149HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Sentra's trim level is SV. This Sentra SV steps things up with alloy wheels, proximity keyless entry with remote start, adaptive cruise control, dual-zone climate control and front USB A/C charging, along with other amazing standard features such as heated front seats, front and rear cupholders, and an upgraded 8-inch infotainment touchscreen with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Siri Eyes Free, and Google Assistant. Safety features also include blind spot detection, intelligent emergency braking, lane departure warning, forward and rear collision mitigation, driver monitoring alert, and a rearview camera. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Remote Start, Adaptive Cruise Control, Proximity Key, Climate Control, Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto.
To apply right now for financing use this link: http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La
Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years.
Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations.
Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.
Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:
- Life Time Tire Warranty
Cars cost less in Selkirk
Dealer Permit # 1039
Come by and check out our fleet of 110+ used cars and trucks and 150+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Interior
remote start
Adaptive Cruise Control
Comfort
Climate Control
Safety
REAR CAMERA
Lane Departure Warning
Forward collision alert
Front Pedestrian Braking
Convenience
Proximity Key
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
Blind Spot Detection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Steeltown Ford
933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
Call Dealer
1-888-632-XXXX(click to show)
$25,794
+ taxes & licensing>
Steeltown Ford
1-888-632-0323
2024 Nissan Sentra