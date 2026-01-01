Menu
<b>Low Mileage, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Power Liftgate, Blind Spot Detection, Lane Keep Assist!</b><br> <br> We value your TIME, we wont waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you cant make it out to us we will come straight to you!<br><br><br> <br>With an interior that easily adapts to your needs this 2025 Ford Escape is the perfect partner for the spontaneous adventurer. This 2025 Ford Escape is fresh on our lot in Selkirk. <br> <br>This Ford Escape was built for an active lifestyle and offers plenty of options for you to hit the road in your own individual style. Whether you need a family SUV for soccer practice, a capable adventure vehicle, or both, the versatile Ford Escape has you covered. Built for those who live on the go, the 2025 Ford Escape is made to be unstoppable. This low mileage SUV has just 1,737 km. Its Red in colour and is completely accident free based on the <a href=https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=Xpkr1NO2kqlALvjevg58z7ppQR6sU/+g target=_blank>CARFAX Report</a>. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 180HP 1.5L 3 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br> Our Escapes trim level is Active. Immensely practical and stylish, this Ford Escape Active packs amazing standard features such as a power-operated liftgate for rear cargo access, LED headlights with automatic high beams, an 8-inch infotainment screen powered by SYNC 4 with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, FordPass Connect with 4G mobile internet hotspot access, and proximity keyless entry with push button start. Road safety features include blind spot detection, pre-collision assist with automatic emergency braking and a back-up camera, lane keeping assist, lane departure warning, and front and rear collision mitigation. Additional features include dual-zone climate control, front and rear cupholders, smart device remote engine start, and even more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Power Liftgate, Blind Spot Detection, Lane Keep Assist, Lane Departure Warning, Forward Collision Alert.<br> To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this <a href=http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FMCU9GN3SUB11382 target=_blank>http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FMCU9GN3SUB11382</a>. <br/><br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link: <a href=http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La target=_blank>http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La</a><br><br> <br/><br>Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years. <br>Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations. <br>Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.<br><br><br>Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:<br>- Life Time Tire Warranty <br>Cars cost less in Selkirk <br><br>Dealer Permit # 1039<br><br><br> Come by and check out our fleet of 100+ used cars and trucks and 140+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o

2025 Ford Escape

1,737 KM

Steeltown Ford

933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7

1-888-632-0323

VIN 1FMCU9GN3SUB11382

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A2965
  • Mileage 1,737 KM

Climate Control

REAR CAMERA
Lane Departure Warning
Forward collision alert
Lane Keep Assist

Power Liftgate

Proximity Key

Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

LED Lights
Blind Spot Detection
SiriusXM
4G Wi-Fi

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

