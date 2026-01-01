$47,794+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2025 Ford Maverick
Lobo High - Tow Equipment
2025 Ford Maverick
Lobo High - Tow Equipment
Location
Steeltown Ford
933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
1-888-632-0323
$47,794
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
14,391KM
VIN 3FTCW8PA8SRA89229
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Blue
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # A3059
- Mileage 14,391 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Sport Suspension, Tow Equipment, B&O Audio, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel!
We value your TIME, we won't waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you can't make it out to us we will come straight to you!
Built for people with things to do, this Ford Maverick is ready to get it done. This 2025 Ford Maverick is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
With a do-it-yourself attitude, this trendsetter is ready for any challenge you put in front of it. The Maverick is designed to fit up to 5 passengers, tow or haul an impressive payload and offers maneuverability in the city that is unsurpassed. Whether you choose to use this Ford Maverick as a daily commuter, a grocery getter, furniture hauler or weekend warrior, this compact pickup truck is ready, willing and able to get it done! This low mileage Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has just 14,391 km. It's Blue in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 250HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Maverick's trim level is Lobo High. This Lobo High trim rewards you with an 8-speaker B&O audio system, heated front seats with a heated steering wheel, and remote engine start. Also standard include an uprated powertrain, sport-tuned suspension, upgraded wheels, adaptive cruise control, class I towing equipment, a 13.2-inch infotainment screen powered by SYNC 4 with inbuilt navigation, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, FordPass Connect 5G mobile hotspot internet access, and voice-activated dual-zone climate control. Safety features also include an aerial view camera system, pre-collision assist with automatic emergency braking, lane keeping assist, and lane departure warning. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sport Suspension, Tow Equipment, B&O Audio, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Adaptive Cruise Control, 360 Camera.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=3FTCW8PA8SRA89229.
To apply right now for financing use this link: http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La
Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years.
Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations.
Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.
Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:
- Life Time Tire Warranty
Cars cost less in Selkirk
Dealer Permit # 1039
Come by and check out our fleet of 110+ used cars and trucks and 160+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o
We value your TIME, we won't waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you can't make it out to us we will come straight to you!
Built for people with things to do, this Ford Maverick is ready to get it done. This 2025 Ford Maverick is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
With a do-it-yourself attitude, this trendsetter is ready for any challenge you put in front of it. The Maverick is designed to fit up to 5 passengers, tow or haul an impressive payload and offers maneuverability in the city that is unsurpassed. Whether you choose to use this Ford Maverick as a daily commuter, a grocery getter, furniture hauler or weekend warrior, this compact pickup truck is ready, willing and able to get it done! This low mileage Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has just 14,391 km. It's Blue in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 250HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Maverick's trim level is Lobo High. This Lobo High trim rewards you with an 8-speaker B&O audio system, heated front seats with a heated steering wheel, and remote engine start. Also standard include an uprated powertrain, sport-tuned suspension, upgraded wheels, adaptive cruise control, class I towing equipment, a 13.2-inch infotainment screen powered by SYNC 4 with inbuilt navigation, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, FordPass Connect 5G mobile hotspot internet access, and voice-activated dual-zone climate control. Safety features also include an aerial view camera system, pre-collision assist with automatic emergency braking, lane keeping assist, and lane departure warning. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sport Suspension, Tow Equipment, B&O Audio, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Adaptive Cruise Control, 360 Camera.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=3FTCW8PA8SRA89229.
To apply right now for financing use this link: http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La
Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years.
Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations.
Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.
Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:
- Life Time Tire Warranty
Cars cost less in Selkirk
Dealer Permit # 1039
Come by and check out our fleet of 110+ used cars and trucks and 160+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Interior
Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Mechanical
Sport Suspension
Safety
Lane Departure Warning
Lane Keep Assist
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
360 Camera
Tow Equipment
Mobile hotspot
B&O audio
SYNC 4
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Steeltown Ford
2025 Ford F-150 Tremor - Heated Seats - Low Mileage 2,215 KM $74,794 + tax & lic
2021 RAM 1500 Classic Express - Aluminum Wheels 48,000 KM $36,794 + tax & lic
2025 Ford Maverick Lobo High - Tow Equipment 14,391 KM $47,794 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Steeltown Ford
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Steeltown Ford
933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
Call Dealer
1-888-632-XXXX(click to show)
$47,794
+ taxes & licensing>
Steeltown Ford
1-888-632-0323
2025 Ford Maverick